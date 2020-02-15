For our prompt of “Kisses” today, I chose to celebrate the universal love between a mother and child, with my usual animal stand-ins, of course. It’s Valentine’s Day, a day normally known for love of a more romantic nature, but I think any kind of love is a wonderful thing to celebrate. Philippe and I don’t do anything special for this day. Though it does happen to fall on pizza night, so at least Philippe won’t have to cook anything. But, we don’t exchange gifts or act any differently than we might on any other day. Thinking about it, though, the fact that I don’t subject Philippe to my cooking is really a wonderful gift as well. Also, there might just be a bottle of champagne in the fridge that needs to be opened, and this day provides the perfect excuse. And, I hope you’re out there now enjoying time being with or thinking about someone you love. I don’t think it’s ever possible to have too much love in our lives. And when it comes to valentines, it’s a concept best lived each and every day!

I’ve never enjoyed Valentine’s Day much as an adult. When I was a kid, I got to make and decorate a box each year to house the valentines I received from other students. This was something I looked forward to each year and my boxes grew increasingly more elaborate as the years went on. I know I likely drove my mother crazy with all of the supplies I needed in order to make them. It was very serious business and I wanted mine to be something really cool and much more than a simple shoebox. So, they became elaborate structures that I was always quite proud to arrive with at school on the big day. Actually getting valentines as a kid, was always a touch awkward. Like when little Becky put tiny hand-drawn hearts all over mine and made me blush. I soon realized, however, that Becky had done the same for every boy in class and was then left simply not feeling special at all. So, given a choice, I would have just been happy making the box.

Today, I just enjoy taking a moment during the day to think about everyone I love. And it’s a rather long list indeed. My mom is right there at the top, of course, not only because she’s my mother, but also because she’s simply a really cool person. She’s one of those people that I’d love even if she was the mother of one of my friends. Though, yeah, I feel extremely lucky that she’s actually mine. I loved her mother in much the same way. My grandma was just so fun, so smart, and so awesome that it would be impossible not to love her. She’s no longer around in life, but she’s never once left my heart. The people that I love most are people who also just happen to be fantastic people. The kind of people who are truly kind and make me laugh. Actually, that’s kind of a lot of people in my life. I love my friends in the Doodlewash community, and yes, like little Becky, I’m known to hand out little hearts to everyone. But, as it turns out, that’s the kind of world I want to live in. The one where we all take care of each other, and love is all around.

