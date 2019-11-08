For our prompt of “Leaves” today, I opted for just a simple single autumn leaf. I adore this time of year with all of the changing colors and it’s always fascinating to me to see a once green leaf turn into a cacophony of color. And equally, I didn’t begin with much a story for this one. I just really wanted to try sketching a lovely leaf. With daylight savings time, my world has been plunged into darkness. There’s only an hour or so of light after I get home from work marking the official transition into the season. In some ways, I’m always a bit on the fence during this time. I adored my longer days of sunlight and the dark feels like it’s coming much too soon. But, in other ways, I’m rather happy for the change as it brings and that I’m in bed just a touch sooner and snuggling under blankets. For me, I would describe this time of year where I live as the cozy season. It’s the one where just a touch more time is spent cuddling. Which makes this quite a wonderful time of year indeed. The trees in our neighborhood are a riot of color and so incredibly gorgeous! Many times, we’ll get gusty winds that render all of the trees naked before the first real frost, but so far it’s been a lovely extended autumn season.

As many of who read my blog posts know, I’m all about this time of year. I love the candles and yes, the presents that arrive at the end of the year. It’s like the very definition of what being in love must mean. Every one of those emotions are present and each moment feels more enhanced and important somehow. At least, that’s how myself and my inner child tend to view things. And, even though I’m a nostalgic person on a regular basis, I manage to get even a bit more nostalgic this time of year. A single autumn leaf was hours of fun when I was a kid. We’d collect them and admire them and even trade them as we went along. They were like a special currency, possessing something amazing that almost felt like magic. As I grow older each and every year, I can’t help but stop and admire the magic of the natural world around me. I don’t get caught up in politics as that has proven to be a ridiculous and completely made up thing. What I really love is the real world. The world we actually inhabit and all of the wondrous things that it has to offer.

And, with each year’s changing of the seasons, I feel a bit of change inside myself. It’s not always something grand or significant, but a little signal of sorts. It’s a message that I wrote to myself years ago, telling me to just keep right on DOing what I love. I have to admit that I’ve been struggling a bit lately with where I should go next. I’m sort of dancing between a few different worlds without a clear path. Although this could be disconcerting, I’m just evermore inspired. I’ve always chosen the path my heart wants in the moment, and this really isn’t a very orderly way to approach life. But for me, it’s the very best way to approach life. I think our hearts are the smartest in the end. A heart doesn’t worry over what’s supposed to be and only dwells on what’s meant to be. So, even if I’m not entirely certain of where my own artistic path will take me next, I have the comfort of knowing it’s always leading me in the right direction. Life can be crazy, but what makes it all worthwhile are all of the lovely transitions.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

