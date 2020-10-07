For our prompt of “Broom” today, I sketched a little kitten taking a witch’s broomstick out alone for an evening joyride through the stars. I’ve no idea how a kitten could even steer while taking a broom ride like this one, but I assume that’s simply left up to magic. I love Halloween month, but prefer the cuter side of things rather than anything truly scary. As a kid, we’d tell each other ghost stories during this time of year. These were the kind of stories simply told to scare the other kids into fits and screams, but it all simply ended in a sea of giggles. Most of those stories had what they call “jump scares” where one kid would leap across the room at the pivotal point, becoming whatever horrible thing had just been described. In movies, this often happens when someone is walking through a house and a cat suddenly lurches into view while shrieking. It’s a cheap scare, but still manages to make me jump out of my skin each time it happens. Yet, the cats I sketch would never do such a thing as I like to imagine that they’re far more polite.



Since the night comes earlier and earlier each day now, Philippe and I usually end up in bed much sooner. I rather love it when we watch something a bit spooky. It doesn’t matter if it’s remotely scary, but if there’s any tension building at all, Philippe will grab the edge of the cover so he’s ready to pull it over his face if needed. One would think this would only happen while watching something like The Exorcist, but no, it can even happen during a Tim Burton movie. It’s rather cute and I’m no help whatsoever. When someone is walking slowly through a house I’ll make tiny sounds as though I’m scared to add to the tension. It’s that darn kid in me that used to tell those ghost stories. I just can’t help it. And it makes me giggle every time to watch Philippe duck and bury himself under the covers as though he’s just a little kid as well. And yes, in the kind of cuter movies we watch, it’s usually just a darn cat jumping out suddenly that causes this to happen.

Thankfully, our dog Phineas doesn’t jump out suddenly to scare us. Though there have been times when I’ve almost tripped over him when I didn’t realize he was right next to me. He’s a barkless basenji, which means he’s a bit stealth, but nothing creepy. There’s a beautiful black cat that lives in the neighborhood that we’ve named Cindy. That’s the thing about cats. They’re always wandering around without their owners present. So, while we know the names of all of the dogs in the neighborhood via the owners, the names of the cats are a complete mystery. So, Philippe and I just give them whatever names we prefer. Once recently, Cindy returned home early from her evening of wandering around and we watched as the owner came out to greet her. For a moment, I thought we’d hear the real name at last, but the woman just starting gushing and said, “who’s a good girl!” At least we got the gender right, as it’s terribly tough to tell with felines. I was secretly relieved as sometimes, mysteries are better when they’re left to the imagination. So, Cindy continues to be whatever we dream, making her quite a magical cat.

