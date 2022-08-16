Make Your Own Magic!

For our prompt of “Magic” today, I made a sketch of a rabbit pulling a carrot out of a hat. When it comes to magic, I think we all have the ability to do extraordinary things. What makes it all so magical is that we also have a uniquely wonderful way of seeing the world. While I may share many of the same tastes and interests as someone else, there’s always a lot of little differences that make life more diverse and interesting. Also, if I could pull anything I wanted out of a magic hat, the something I would choose is likely to change from day to day and year to year. I tend to get really excited about a new idea and will pour everything I have into creating it. For whatever time I spend on that particular idea, the entire experience always feels rather enchanting. If I don’t have something new that I’m working on or at least considering in my mind, I tend to get a touch bored and restless. I’ll often lie awake at night considering my options, always wondering what I might pull out of my own hat next.



One my recent collaborations was working on a book with the incredible artist (and World Watercolor Month Artist Ambassador!), Tugce Audoire. I helped to compile and edit the text on a brand new book from Insight Editions called Harry Potter: Watercolor Magic: Flora & Fauna that just released today! Though I didn’t do any of the artwork for this particular book, it was an amazing and super fun experience to be a part of making it come to life. And, if like me, you or something you know are a fan of Harry Potter, then I definitely hope you’ll check it out. It’s a lovely book and I’m very proud to have been a part of the process. Watercolor is truly a magical medium, so if you combine a bit of wizardry then you have a perfect recipe for lots of fun! I still remember reading the Harry Potter books as they came out, eagerly awaiting the next one. I used to lock myself inside for a whole weekend to read them so I wouldn’t chance upon any spoilers.

Today has been a rainy, cool day that was entirely gray with not even a small cameo from the sun. When Philippe picked me up from work, it felt like it was a rainy autumn day instead of the end of summer. This actually made me happy since fall is my favorite time of year. Though, when I got home, my puppy Elliott was not a huge fan of the weather since it meant that he wasn’t able to go for a long walk. But, we’ve been playing some made-up games indoors instead. From the weather to life itself, things don’t always work out quite as planned, but with a little creativity, a new and sometimes better plan can definitely be formed. I think that’s pretty much how I live each day. I just start down the path I think I’d like to go and then take all the lovely detours that come my way. That’s what makes life so much fun! Whenever something unexpected happens, with a little faith and hope, you can always make your own magic!

