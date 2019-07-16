For Day 15 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Monochromatic,” my mind immediately leapt to a zebra. Sort of monochromatic, shown here in two colors, because that’s as low as I can ever go. Sure, Lion King comes out this week, but the real reason is, of course, the wonderful heart of World Watercolor Month and our charitable partner, The Dreaming Zebra Foundation. As we hit the half-way point of the month, I hope you’ll join me in donating art supplies and/or shopping in our awesome World Watercolor Shop! (yes, the shop is ONLY open in July and closes August 1st!) Every single dollar in profit from the shop goes to help underprivileged kids get art supplies, and I can’t think of a better cause in the world! If I didn’t have art supplies and art classes as a kid, I wouldn’t be sketching stuff today. There would be no Doodlewash and no World Watercolor Month as I wouldn’t have had those wonderful childhood memories to return to in the first place. I always talk about connecting with your inner child in art, and that all starts when we were kids. So, yes, I’m very passionate about arts education and hope you’ll join me in helping kids get the art supplies they need this month!

When I started World Watercolor Month, I was asked by several people, “how does this help the charity?” And truthfully, my own inner child simply said, “who wouldn’t want to help kids if I ask?” This, of course, isn’t how the world really works, but just try to tell Little Charlie that and he’ll stick his tongue out at you and run away giggling. As organic social reach dropped precipitously almost in the same year the month was founded due to various, nefarious algorithmic changes, fabulous sponsors joined me in the second year to support the cause and help with advertising costs. In the third year, awesome artist ambassadors joined to help spread awareness and donate money themselves from the sales of their classes and products! And everyone and more is back this year as we continue to grow and spread the word about the month. It’s a big dream, to be sure, to take a month-long art challenge and try to actually do some charitable good in the world at the same time. It’s hard to get the message out there about the real cause of the month. So I hope you’ll help me, but spreading the word and reminding folks to donate to The Dreaming Zebra Foundation! ( you can find badges and a video to share at the bottom of the World Watercolor Month page) I’m just one guy, and even though Little Charlie likes to dream big, I know that we’re much stronger when we all come together!

So, thanks in advance for supporting this amazing dream and I hope you’re enjoying this official month-long celebration of watercolor! And in case anyone is actually wondering, of course, I’m going to be seeing Lion King this weekend. Wouldn’t miss i! I love that, each day, I wake up feeling like a kid again, ready to take on all of life’s challenges, even the pesky adult ones. And moreover, I’m thrilled knowing that while I’m acting like a child, I’m also helping actual children along the way. In my heart, I simply believe that art and creativity are the single most important things we can experience as children. And, I’ve read over 500 stories from artists here on Doodlewash who all talk about that same childhood experience. So, yeah, there’s definitely a clear link and I hope to keep that link alive for our future generation of artists. Not alone, of course, I hope all of my friends out there will join me! I know that when we all join forces in our collective awesomeness, incredible things can happen, and soon, together, we’re making dreams come true.

