For our prompt of “Cocoa” today, I thought back to when I was a little kid and how I loved getting a mug of hot cocoa when the weather got colder. And, marshmallows on top were the coolest part for me at the time. So, we have a pair of little mice attempting to make a mug of cocoa with marshmallows as best as mice can. While I love actual hot chocolate melted into a gooey goodness, it was mostly just the powdered cocoa version of the drink when I was a kid. Though one could just use cocoa, of course, there were little packets that just required hot water. While this was fun, since I could make it all by myself, I didn’t care for the packets with little marshmallows inside. They were tiny and bizarre. After magically reconstituting to something that resembled a marshmallow, they immediately melted into a gooey white dot. It was all rather disappointing. I wanted giant marshmallows that filled the mug in an almost ludicrous fashion instead. That just seemed like much more fun!



Today, however, I honestly don’t like marshmallows anymore. Something changed drastically in my tastes and now they’re just a distant memory. That said, a roasted marshmallow over a fire was fun as an adult, and the charred bits added a touch of added flavor. But, I didn’t really love them as much as I enjoyed the experience of roasting them with friends. That, and watching those same friends all try to eat one without getting burned or getting a face full of goo, particularly after a few beers. Yet it’s been more than a decade since I’ve been camping so that’s all just a memory as well. But hot cocoa is still something I adore, even without the extra blobs of sugar. Philippe makes both hot cocoa as well as hot chocolate, and while I do still prefer the latter, it’s rather ridiculous to imagine turning down chocolate in any form that it comes.

And while we’ve no hot cocoa on the menu for this evening, we have somehow managed to make it back to another Friday, which means it’s pizza night! That’s one of my favorite childhood things that has thankfully never changed for me. Though my chicken pesto pizza with a cauliflower crust might have caused the little version of myself to scrunch up his nose in distaste. Philippe gets an all vegetable version with goat cheese that I’m sure Little Charlie would have avoided like the plague. It’s funny how some things change dramatically, yet others stay just as they always were back then. I’m equally just as impulsive and silly as I was back when I was a kid. I still don’t take life too seriously, and instead focus on having serious fun while living it! It think that’s why I don’t simply feel young at heart, I feel physically young. Both my heart and mind are set on keeping that childhood joy alive and well, which includes all of the best moments from back then, like making hot cocoa.

