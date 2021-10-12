Making Messes

For our prompt of “Glue” today, I thought back to all of those fun craft projects I used to enjoy when I was a kid. Part of the fun, if not all of the fun, was being able to play and make a big old mess. I remember getting more glue on my body than anything I was actually meant to glue, and it was totally awesome. I was never really a perfectionist, because that would imply I knew exactly how something was meant to turn out. I never did, so I just kept playing and moving forward to find out what would happen next. That’s pretty much how I still live my life now. And, today is Philippe’s birthday and I was actually pleased that I managed to pick up a cake for him and had all of his little presents ready. Though some bits and bobbles still came at the very last minute. I didn’t attempt a frenzied gift-wrapping session, however, for fear of ending up like the dog I just illustrated. Instead, I relied on that most wondrous invention of them all known as a gift bag.



Okay, so the gift bags were actually recycled from previous years, because I forgot to buy new ones. I tried to be sure that all of the tags were taken off, but at this moment I’m not entirely certain of my success. I adore giving gifts, but I just want to hide them more than make a big presentation out of the whole affair. Philippe will do as he always does and try to wait awhile before opening the first gift. Then he’ll only open one and insist on waiting and opening the others at various moments throughout the evening. This, in an effort to prolong the celebration. Yet, it’s just me and the dog, and latter will spend the evening snoring and farting, so it’s not really a large party. But there will be champagne and the most delicious orange chocolate Grand Marnier cake to top off the evening. He doesn’t know it yet, but this year’s cake has been personalized to say, “Happy Birthday, Philippe!” I didn’t know they would do that until they offered this year while I was ordering it in advance. Normally, I’m rushing in at the last minute to grab a generic cake an hour before dinner.

And, as I look at the little pile of gifts I made, it certainly lacks a bit of finesse. The ribbons are tied in bows that look like something you’d find on the shoe of young child just learning to make one for the first time. I thought about rushing over to tie them better, but then I thought, there’s something charming about the tableau. Like everything I make, including my art, I just sort of hope that my sense of excitement and joy shines through all of the many imperfections. In many ways, I’m still just that little kid exploring the world while making shapes with paper and playing with glue. I’m far more interested in the idea of something grand than worrying over the precise execution. And, while I’ll continue to be so impressed by those who can create with immaculate attention to detail, I’m going to keep on scribbling my way through life. It’s just super fun to let loose and enjoy life as I did when I was just a little boy, dreaming big dreams and making messes.

