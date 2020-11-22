For our prompt of “Herbs” today, I thought about food first, but then I thought about a little craft project I saw recently on how to make a holiday wreath out of rosemary. I didn’t have the materials to make one myself, so I sketched a little raccoon creating one instead. I love the festive decorations this time of year and still have several to put up myself. I don’t really make any of the decorations, as I’ve better with a pen and brush than nearly any other type of crafting. My mother and sister are amazing at all sorts of crafts, but I never really inherited their talent on that front. Though, a few years ago, I did manage to create a wreath out of various parts and pieces that currently hanging on the front door. I remember being so proud of myself when I made it, and now I’m just rather amazed that it’s managed to hold up after all of these years.
Philippe gets lots of magazines that have all sorts of recipes and crafts in them. We look at them together and make cooing sounds when we see a really cute craft project or a particularly well-decorated cookie. Since I barely have time to sketch, I just admire all of the creative crafting ideas. Though, I did ask Philippe if we could decorate cookies this year. He paused for a moment as if considering it, and then I added imagining what he was thinking that, “using that much food coloring once a year, probably won’t kill us.” He nodded, but didn’t seem completely convinced. In truth, it was really just a ploy to get him to make cookies in the first place. He always talks about doing so, but then never quite manages to make them. It’s certainly for the best from a calorie standpoint, but counting calories during the holidays is never a good thing.
We’re still waiting for the lights for our Christmas tree and they are expected to arrive any moment now. I’m so excited to see the tree lit up in all of its shining and magical glory! Also, there’s several different effects with this string of lights and a remote so we’ll likely spend part of the evening playing with all of the features. This year has been quite a challenging one as we spent most of getting through a pandemic. But, I’m not going to let any of that affect the wonderful days ahead. There’s much to be thankful for this season, and so I’m excited for everything that’s coming up next. We still have to place our order for all of the food Philippe will be cooking on Thursday. And, I’m off work most of the week, so it will be a nice break indeed. And a chance to finish adding more things to our little holiday display of sparkles as we celebrate our traditions and our own special ways of making things festive.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Pthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I painted three pine trees in snow today to send away to friends who have sent me gifts. Now my fingers and dress have gauche snow on them! Lol. I was thinking about Xmas cookies. I bet you could use a very soft brush and watered down food coloring and do a watercolor on a white frosted cookie. Two birds, one stone!
Sweet little character and what a wonderfully fragrant wreath that would be. It is time to start thinking about making Christmas cookies. In past years I’ve made 9 or 10 different varieties to put in boxes and give as gifts but I think this year I am cutting back a bit; so many of the people I’ve given cookies to in the past have moved away and that many cookies in the house is just too much of a temptation. 😍
Oregon has just required that workers who do go into work must wear masks at all times even if no one else is in the room. Hubby doesn’t want to wear a mask all day when he’s the only one there, which he mostly is, so he’s going to be working at home for a while. It will be interesting to see how we get on. I’m looking forward to it but it will mean I’ll have to change some of my art habits!
Adorable Charlie! Enjoy your decorating and hope your lights arrive soon.
So cute, Charlie! My neighbor has a huge rosemary bush and doesn’t know what to do with it. I never thought about a wreath. I bet it would smell wonderful so I would hang it inside the house. 😂😂 I absolutely LOVE to decorate for Christmas! Like I told you, I have always been in charge of decorating since I was a little girl. My father liked me decorating, but his only contribution was getting my tree out for me. It was about the same size as I was so I could manage it easily. My mother always checked out at the holidays so the decorating fell to me. I was left to make my own Christmas. My father liked how I would decorate and would compliment me. Luckily, I like to decorate or learned to like it so I always got so excited and felt so happy at the thought of the Christmas season. I especially love to make my Christmas cards and decorate the envelopes. I don’t make that many, but still. When I got injured, I couldn’t make any. 🎄🎄🎄 Charlie, for years now, I have been stockpiling for the day when I have my own home and can celebrate with Mister Man. I have so much stuff stored away, just waiting for the day when I will have my own home and life and can be free to do as I wish. I don’t think I will decorate my home like Clark Griswold, but maybe close. haha haha One thing is certain, though: No bitter and/or toxic people will be allowed in my life and home, Charlie. Not a single one. I have already had one too many of those.
Such a cute painting, Charlie. I will have to remember the rosemary wreath idea. 💜
Time off, Charlie! Yes you deserve it and have fun with that tree and the lights. I am sure Phillippe will make cookies and likely enjoy those too. I am going to make Scotch shortbread. I bought half a pumpkin pie in October and no other dessert since last Christmas so I am giving myself a good girl treat. It isn’t the calories, it’s the fats and cholesterol you gotta watch. Have fun!