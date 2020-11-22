For our prompt of “Herbs” today, I thought about food first, but then I thought about a little craft project I saw recently on how to make a holiday wreath out of rosemary. I didn’t have the materials to make one myself, so I sketched a little raccoon creating one instead. I love the festive decorations this time of year and still have several to put up myself. I don’t really make any of the decorations, as I’ve better with a pen and brush than nearly any other type of crafting. My mother and sister are amazing at all sorts of crafts, but I never really inherited their talent on that front. Though, a few years ago, I did manage to create a wreath out of various parts and pieces that currently hanging on the front door. I remember being so proud of myself when I made it, and now I’m just rather amazed that it’s managed to hold up after all of these years.



Philippe gets lots of magazines that have all sorts of recipes and crafts in them. We look at them together and make cooing sounds when we see a really cute craft project or a particularly well-decorated cookie. Since I barely have time to sketch, I just admire all of the creative crafting ideas. Though, I did ask Philippe if we could decorate cookies this year. He paused for a moment as if considering it, and then I added imagining what he was thinking that, “using that much food coloring once a year, probably won’t kill us.” He nodded, but didn’t seem completely convinced. In truth, it was really just a ploy to get him to make cookies in the first place. He always talks about doing so, but then never quite manages to make them. It’s certainly for the best from a calorie standpoint, but counting calories during the holidays is never a good thing.

We’re still waiting for the lights for our Christmas tree and they are expected to arrive any moment now. I’m so excited to see the tree lit up in all of its shining and magical glory! Also, there’s several different effects with this string of lights and a remote so we’ll likely spend part of the evening playing with all of the features. This year has been quite a challenging one as we spent most of getting through a pandemic. But, I’m not going to let any of that affect the wonderful days ahead. There’s much to be thankful for this season, and so I’m excited for everything that’s coming up next. We still have to place our order for all of the food Philippe will be cooking on Thursday. And, I’m off work most of the week, so it will be a nice break indeed. And a chance to finish adding more things to our little holiday display of sparkles as we celebrate our traditions and our own special ways of making things festive.

