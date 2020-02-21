MARCH 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Spring Fun!

Join us in March as we celebrate lovely things associated with spring!! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashMarch2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

MARCH ART CHALLENGE – Spring Fun!

snails watercolor painting illustrationWant to play along? Where I live, I’ve been so ready for spring to start and this is the month that finally happens. I realize this may not be the same season in your part of the world, but it’s a lovely time to celebrate rebirth, rejuvenation, and renewal… and some cute baby creatures of course!

I adore this time of year because it feels like a fresh start and a chance to play and try new things. So, if you have a particular technique or art supply you’ve been wanting to try, then give it a go this month! Play and have fun and, if you’re using the prompts, let your mind wander and get creative with them!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In March

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashMarch2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Drawing Sketching And Painting Prompts Doodlewash March 2020

