MARCH 2021 ART CHALLENGE: “Happy Spring!”

For March 2021, we’re celebrating the beauty of spring through drawings and watercolor paintings! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashMarch2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

March 2021 Doodlewash Drawing Painting Main ImageMARCH ART CHALLENGE – Happy Spring!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! There’s nothing better than the start of spring and all of the lovely things that come with it! So, this month we’re celebrating all of the beauty of new beginnings, fun times and fresh hope! There’s so much to look forward to in the future and so let’s all come together and share some happiness with world through our drawings and paintings.

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In March

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashMarch2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash March 2021 Art Drawing Watercolor Challenge Prompts

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 63,140 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Thu 18

FEBRUARY 2021 ART CHALLENGE: Lovely World!

February 1 - February 28
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account