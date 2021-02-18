For March 2021, we’re celebrating the beauty of spring through drawings and watercolor paintings! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashMarch2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

MARCH ART CHALLENGE – Happy Spring!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! There’s nothing better than the start of spring and all of the lovely things that come with it! So, this month we’re celebrating all of the beauty of new beginnings, fun times and fresh hope! There’s so much to look forward to in the future and so let’s all come together and share some happiness with world through our drawings and paintings.

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In March

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashMarch2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)