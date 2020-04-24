MAY 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Color Fun!

Join us in May as we enjoy a bit of color fun! It’s a wonderful month to sketch the beauty in the world while using all of the colors that we can throughout the month! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashMay2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free! 

MAY ART CHALLENGE – Color Fun!

May 2020 Color Fun ImageWant to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! These prompts are cleverly created to help us practice using all of the colors in our watercolor palettes, tin of colored pencils, or box of crayons! Join us for a month of sketching beautiful and colorful things in the world and together we can spread cheer and hope across the globe! If you’re like me, you tend to favor certain colors over others, so this is a wonderful chance to play with some of those colors that we haven’t used in awhile and maybe even discover a new favorite color!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In May

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashMay2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)

Doodlewash May 2020 Art Challenge Prompts

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 52,606 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

April 2020 Drawing Painting Challenge Wonderful Things
Fri 24

APRIL 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Wonderful Things!

April 1 - April 30
Hahnemühle_April_2020_Giveaway
Fri 24

GIVEAWAY: Hahnemühle Toned Watercolour Sketchbooks!

April 16 - April 26
May 2020 Color Exploration Drawing Watercolor Painting Watercolour Challenge
May 01

MAY 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Color Fun!

May 1 - May 31
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account