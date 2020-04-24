Join us in May as we enjoy a bit of color fun! It’s a wonderful month to sketch the beauty in the world while using all of the colors that we can throughout the month! (see prompts below)! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashMay2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

MAY ART CHALLENGE – Color Fun!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! These prompts are cleverly created to help us practice using all of the colors in our watercolor palettes, tin of colored pencils, or box of crayons! Join us for a month of sketching beautiful and colorful things in the world and together we can spread cheer and hope across the globe! If you’re like me, you tend to favor certain colors over others, so this is a wonderful chance to play with some of those colors that we haven’t used in awhile and maybe even discover a new favorite color!

31 Things To Paint And/Or Draw In May

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashMay2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)