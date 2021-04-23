For May 2021, let’s have some fun as we create drawings and watercolor paintings of the things we see and DO! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashMay2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

MAY ART CHALLENGE – The Things We See And Do!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! The world is filled with lovely everyday things that are just waiting to be drawn and painted! This month we have bits of those combined with common actions to inspire you to come up with your own interpretations. Here’s to a fun and creative month drawing and painting the things we see and do!

31 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In May

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashMay2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)