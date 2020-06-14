For our prompt of “Angelfish” today, I did a quick and loose sketch of a couple of them meeting one another under the sea. I’ve gotten really good at taking a break on Sunday and I end up relaxing, playing games, and reading most of the day. Indeed, jumping in to make a sketch becomes a furious race to finish so I have it completed before dinner. It’s actually kind of fun as it forces me to use a bit of a looser style. Indeed, if I have time, I’ll take it, and often fuss too much over the details. I realized that my fish looked either a touch startled to meet one another or incredibly surprised that they appeared so suddenly. Either way, it was a joy to dive underwater for a moment and make these little creatures. I had no idea there were so many colors and styles of angelfish to choose from, so more time was lost watching videos of them swimming around as usual. But, in the end, I like the ones with stripes a lot so that’s where I landed.



This afternoon there was an outdoor neighborhood gathering and Philippe and I dropped by only briefly. It was too hot to stay outside for very long and be comfortable, and keeping a safe distance from everyone starts to get exhausting after awhile as well. Our dog Phineas also made an appearance since he’s rather certain that everyone wants to see him, but he was getting antsy and wanting to just go home and lay down. In truth, I couldn’t blame him as I wanted to do the same today. So, that’s precisely what we did. Phineas, however, likes to lay in the hot sun, so we certainly differ in our approach. But, it was a gloriously lazy afternoon for everyone and that’s my favorite way to spend the weekend. It’s wonderful to charge my battery up again before launching into antother busy week. Phineas is now snoring loudly as doing nothing at all can apparently be rather exhausting.

Tonight, Philippe and I are going to enjoy a bottle of champagne that we’ve been saving to celebrate whatever we choose. We’ll just make up something to justify it as life should always be something to celebrate. Indeed, I’m in a very happy mood. I often don’t realize that my battery gets so depleted. Humans don’t have that lovely little indicator that one might find on their phone. So, I can go days just starting to feel a touch grumpy and not really realize what’s happening at first. Indeed, my version of grumpy is still pretty cheerful, but it’s a noticeable change. As a kid, this would happen when I didn’t eat promptly and my mother still tells stories about that happening. Now, I find that it’s just my introvert needing to find a peaceful space to listen to my own thoughts for awhile. So, that’s exactly what I did today, and I feel great having done so! I truly love those quiet and beautiful moments that require no words at all, like meeting under the sea.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in