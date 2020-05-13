For our prompt of “Raisins” today, I decided to doodle a bowl of raisin bran cereal. Though I loved this as a kid along with the little boxes of raisins as a snacks, I don’t really ever have raisins around the house these days. Most of my grape consumption comes in the form of a glass of wine. And I’ve realized while sketching this that raisins themselves are rather odd things and not terribly photogenic. I used to always have cereal for breakfast as a kid and still enjoying healthier versions as an adult. Though now, it’s all fresh fruit, usually in the form of a smoothie. At least that name is rather cute and gives my inner child something to enjoy. But, I’d love it if more adult foods came marketed with adorable characters, particularly if they are the super healthy sort that leaves a bit of flavor and fun behind in the process. Growing old is nothing too alarming, but feeling old is the worst thing I can imagine. I prefer to keep my inner child happy and active whenever I possibly can.



Though I’ve been sketching stuff daily for almost five years now, I still remember everything I’ve ever sketched. I knew that I’d sketched a bowl of raisin bran previously, but couldn’t remember when. As it turns out, it was back in 2015 and just four and half months after I started sketching, and it was nice to see the improvement. Some days, I’m not entirely sure if I’m making progress as I just continue to show up and sketch. But, when I look back, I can see that I’ve come quite a long way on this journey. And this sketch took no time at all, so I’m getting much faster as well. My goal has always been to simply improve little by little and continue my commitment to making art daily. But, I have to admit that it’s also quite rewarding to know that this effort does indeed pay off eventually. Yet, as nostalgic as I get about my childhood, I adored these early days of making art and going back to them makes me feel young and reminds me of how fun this journey has been.

The truth is, we all grow over time, both as people and as artists. Some of us grow up, but others, like myself, refuse to ever really grow up. But, each day is another opportunity to learn a little something new and that makes each day rather amazing. As a kid, literally everything in the world felt new to me and as an adult, I do what I can to make every day still feel that way. Life would be terribly boring if we ever truly felt like we’d experienced all that it had to offer us. I don’t think I’ll ever get to experience all that I’d like to in this life and I think that’s a fabulous thing to consider. Knowing that there’s always something more out there to DO and new ways to learn, study, and play makes me so happy. Though I adore thinking back to things I loved during my childhood, I equally love all of the new things I experience today. Better yet, I’ll get to love the things I’ve not yet discovered even more some day in the future. Yet, looking back does help keep me excited about moving forward, while I take just a moment to relive those memories of cereal.

