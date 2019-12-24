For our prompt of “Bows” today, I chose a single gold bow. Each year, this is the type of bow I use to mark Philippe’s last gift that I’ll give him on Christmas Eve. And tomorrow is almost here! I’m super excited, but it’s also a bit bittersweet as the sooner it arrives the sooner it will all be over. This bow is actually underneath our tree on the gift in question already. After I wrapped this particular gift, I didn’t want to jam it back into my closet. There are actually two gifts for Philippe and three more hidden behind them. He prefers it when all of the gifts appear moments before like when he was a kid. His parents would tell him to hide in the other room because Santa was coming and when he came out the gifts would have magically appeared. So, there are not yet gifts for me under the tree yet, simply because Santa hasn’t arrived yet. I also have it under good authority that Santa has not even started wrapping them. But, I’m sure my gifts will still arrive in time, decked out in shiny holiday bows and ready for an evening filled with little surprises.

Each evening, we’ve been trying to watch some sort of holiday show or movie. After watching several, we’re quickly running out of things that can hold our attention. We’ve already made it through most of the classics. Last night we stopped two movies part of the way through as they just weren’t doing it for us. Instead we decided to get caught up on the latest episode of the Star Wars show Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Yeah, this is the one with the baby Yoda that’s been breaking the Internet. Unfortunately, that’s really the best part as the show lacks a strong story or well, any real discernible plot line, so it’s just a game of playing spot the baby Yoda between random space fights. Which, actually keeps the whole thing a touch entertaining, but it’s still a bit of a slog. Certainly not a holiday theme, of course, so we’ll be trying again to find something more festive evening. Or if that doesn’t work, just light all the candles and listen to Christmas music.

In truth, it doesn’t matter what we do during this time of year. There’s always such a festive feeling hanging in the air. Sure, when all of the bows start to sparkle on those gifts tomorrow it will be a lovely sight indeed, and my inner child will totally lose his mind. But, there’s so much more. It’s just a feeling really. A reminder that Philippe and I are in this life together and we’re already living the best gift of all, each and every day. So, even as we wait to see if we get the things we want this Christmas, we know we already have everything we need. And, that’s a really wonderful feeling indeed. It’s one I didn’t quite fully understand all of those years ago when I was Little Charlie. Back then I was waiting for the magic to happen. But, it was always already there. Looking back on all of the Christmases past and thrilled for all of the ones to come, I have no idea what will actually happen next. But there’s one thing I know for certain. When there’s love in the air, every day is merry and bright.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in