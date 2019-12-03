While thinking about our prompt of “Lights” today, I thought about how I often to get a bit lost staring at the lights on our Christmas tree this time of year. Though I do have a penchant for sparkly things of all kinds, I just adore watching the lights flicker and pulse on the tree. It creates such a magical atmosphere and a cozy sense of place that just feels safe and happy. Exuding a feeling of complete and utter joy. At least, that’s it always feels to me. I often sit in my chair across from the tree this time of year and stare at the lights. Each one illuminates a tiny ornament that represents a lovely or, more often, amusing memory. No longer just a simple pine tree we carefully selected this year, but now a canvas that we use to tell our family story. A three dimensional scrapbook that actually glows with holiday cheer! Each speck of light is brilliant in its own right, but when combined with other lights it’s like seeing the entire world smile at once. Now, that would truly be a magical thing indeed.

Philippe and I started our countdown to Christmas yesterday with our advent treats. It was really fun, but this first part of the season is also a bit challenging. We’re always rushing to complete things at work before heading off to Texas to visit my family. Once we’re back home, there’s a few more days of work ahead and then we can really begin to relax into the season. Each year, I take an extended break from work as well. Nothing quite as long as when I was a kid, but I always like to have a full two weeks to truly enjoy the holidays properly. And to enjoy any toys that I might get. So, yeah, not much has changed since I was little. I still ask for toys from Santa and I ring in the New Year by playing with them all! I’m always careful to ask for things that I would never get for myself. Things I simply want and don’t actually need. In truth, there’s nothing much more that I actually need in life, but you can be sure that art supplies are on the list as well!

So, I continue to admire the latest bit of sparkle to catch my eye. And, I’m feeling very happy and thankful. Each year, as I get older, the feeling during this season is a little bit different. Something a bit deeper and more soulful. A bit more introspective and thoughtful. Though there are many gifts to come, I can’t help but stop and appreciate all of the gifts I’ve already received. Most of these are entirely intangible, like the gift of our community of supportive artists. And the gift of you, dear reader, if you’ve managed to make it this far through today’s daily ramble. You’re the reason I show up here each day. Though when I started I had all the wild-eyed exuberance I needed to keep me going, these days I very much rely on all of you. Thank you for supporting me and my crazy ideas these past four and half years. Time definitely does fly by when you’re having fun with friends. And now, as the glow of the season begins to flicker its message of hope once more, I’m thrilled to find out what will happen next. Until then, I’m quite content simply being mesmerized by lights.

