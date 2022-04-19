Moment Of Peace

For our prompt of “Sloth” today, I sketched a sloth chilling on a tree branch with some flowers. I was watching a zoo documentary recently that featured sloths and they’re truly fascinating creatures. While I normally find myself rushing through my day in a desperate attempt to complete as much as possible, they’re moving at a pace that’s impossibly slow. It’s enviable, really. I often think I’m taking things easy one day, but in comparison, I’m still always in quite a bit of a rush. It’s not that everything I’m doing is terribly necessary or even important, it’s just a habit of always needing to be doing something. When I take a little break from working on a project, then I start to worry that it will never be completed. But, working on something nonstop always comes with a period of diminishing returns. If I manage to pull myself away and actually take a moment’s breath to reflect on anything else at all, then, when I return, I’m always more inspired to finish.



These days, it’s definitely tougher to take a break since Philippe and I adopted a new puppy several weeks ago. Our little dog Elliott is growing up quickly, but seems to have constant energy as though he’s perpetually plugged in to an electrical outlet. At the very moment that we think we’ve managed to tire him from a long walk, he bursts back to life and starts pouncing around the living room like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh. It’s definitely very cute, but there are some days where even I fail to match his level of energy. Some days, I just want to curl up in a chair and read a book. This is silly talk, of course, since playing fetch the stuffed elephant is apparently much more fun and endlessly fascinating. Well, not endlessly, as Elliott seems to have miraculously inherited my attention span. So anything that repeats for longer than 15 minutes is deemed horribly boring and no longer an option. And so, a new activity of some kind is immediately required.

Later in the evening, however, there is a bit of time when little Elliott finally decides the day can be officially over. He stretches out on the floor by our feet and starts to dream. In this moment, he’s quite possibly the cutest, or I’m just so incredibly thankful for the little breather I get myself. Either way, I tell him goodnight and whisper that there will be new adventures to enjoy tomorrow. While I love the quiet time before I go to bed, I’m quite thankful for getting to join Elliott on his adventures. Everything he sees is wonderful and exciting. Though a toy may lose its thrill, the sticks that litter the ground outside are never a bore. The pink magnolia that was blown too early from its tree is worthy of further inspection. Those people passing by us on the sidewalk are not simply strangers, but people we’ve yet to meet properly. And it’s through his eyes that I too can enjoy the endless sense of wonder that, even while bouncing around, provides the most incredible moment of peace.

