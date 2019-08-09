For our prompt of “Birds” today, I was inspired to sketch a couple of lovebirds. As many of you know, you’ll often find a bird prompt of some kind on the eighth day of each month as my fellow artist blogging friends extended April’s Draw A Bird Day all year long. What I adore is that this tradition means that I’ve practiced drawing birds more than any other thing. Today, I was able to simply look at several photos of lovebirds and create my own little tableau on the fly. That’s a skill I’ve always wanted to acquire, and though I only feel confident doing it with birds, and quite possibly giraffes, at the moment, it’s wonderful to know that practice does indeed pay off. And, it’s even more wonderful to know that it’s all because of inspiration from friends. When lovebirds get together, they stay together for life. And in my childlike heart, I hope to stay friends with my fellow artists for life as well! Sure, we’ve not met, but we’ve proven that meeting in person is only an added luxury that’s not required to form a perfectly wonderful connection. That realization often overwhelms me and demonstrates the more positive aspects of social media. So, a huge hug and much love to each of you, and please take a moment to say hello in the comments!
As for lovebirds, they’re truly fascinating because they exhibit loving behaviors that, to us, feel a bit romantic. Not only can they often be found sitting closely together, they’ll also feed each other. In reality, it’s just an instinctual way to reconnect and strengthen a very necessary bond for survival. But, what a beautiful instinct to have, now that I think about it. One of the most memorable examples of food and romance comes from Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. In one of the most iconic scenes, two dogs share a plate of spaghetti and meatballs only to end up choosing the same piece of spaghetti that brings them into a sudden kiss. It’s a horribly romantic moment in an animated film, but when I was a kid imagining that happening with two humans, it just seemed really gross. Yet, it’s simply a magical experience to think about love while watching an entirely different species enjoy it. It removes all of the pretense and negative thoughts and reveals only the most primal and beautiful bits of the experience. Perhaps, that’s how I grew up to become both an animal lover and such a romantic. And though I’m a bit of an introvert and not found mingling in large crowds often, I’m still like a lovebird to this day. I don’t like being separated from my loved ones for very much time at all.
It’s a crazy busy world that we live in and it seems like it’s changing every day. There are so many new things that things we once relied on take a back seat in lieu of all the latest gadgets and possibilities. I’m certainly subject to this as I am constantly excited about each new little thing that comes my way. The little kid inside squeals with glee and off we run in pursuit of the next crazy idea. This is where age comes in to balance things out. My adult mind can often be persnickety and irritating, but there’s one thing it’s gotten right. Friends, family and human connection are indeed the lifeblood of our existence. There’s really nothing else on this little planet that matters more. It’s the very reason I built this very site to help connect artists and provide a stage for all of the many diverse voices in the world. So, I hope with all of my heart that we’ll continue to keep our art community connected. It’s been my passion from the moment I started Doodlewash. Perhaps, I’m just a crazy little lovebird, but I can’t help but think that as we set out on this winding artistic journey, the fact still remains that we’re more inspiring together.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Vermilion, Quinacridone Read, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Cobalt Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Back in my 20’s, I traveled through Europe and one of the things that impressed was the way that anyone you met from the U.S. became an instant friend, even if they were someone that you would not normally connect with. I thought it was a wonderful thing, but once back home, it wasn’t so easy to make that kind of connection.Enter the internet, and all at once it is possible again. Age, background, sex, race, birthplace, family, financial status – none of it matters. If you have common interest, you can be the best of friends.
Your love birds are wonderful Charlie! Connecting with artists all over the world has become an important part of my journey into retirement and my path as a relatively new artist. I never would have dreamed of this 10 years ago and maybe not even 5 years ago. The art community is the best of social media. I can get so inspired which helps me make better art. The friendships here, in Angela Fehr’s group and a few other groups I occasionally join into are very important to me. Thanks Charlie for making this such a great place to gather and DO!
Your birds are fabulous!!!! Here is to the love birds of the world!!!!! The magic of the internet is so wonderful. It brings us all together in the most fun ways. 🙂
Beautiful birds Charlie. I find I’ve drawn a lot of birds too! it’s always a good day to celebrate them. (K)
Wonderful expressions on those love birds!
Today I received the paints I won here last month. Nice! Yesterday I received the pouch I bought as a gift to.myself for making 31 paintings. And I painted a waterfall today. Art has been good to me😣
That face was supposed to be 😁😁