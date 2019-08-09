For our prompt of “Birds” today, I was inspired to sketch a couple of lovebirds. As many of you know, you’ll often find a bird prompt of some kind on the eighth day of each month as my fellow artist blogging friends extended April’s Draw A Bird Day all year long. What I adore is that this tradition means that I’ve practiced drawing birds more than any other thing. Today, I was able to simply look at several photos of lovebirds and create my own little tableau on the fly. That’s a skill I’ve always wanted to acquire, and though I only feel confident doing it with birds, and quite possibly giraffes, at the moment, it’s wonderful to know that practice does indeed pay off. And, it’s even more wonderful to know that it’s all because of inspiration from friends. When lovebirds get together, they stay together for life. And in my childlike heart, I hope to stay friends with my fellow artists for life as well! Sure, we’ve not met, but we’ve proven that meeting in person is only an added luxury that’s not required to form a perfectly wonderful connection. That realization often overwhelms me and demonstrates the more positive aspects of social media. So, a huge hug and much love to each of you, and please take a moment to say hello in the comments!

As for lovebirds, they’re truly fascinating because they exhibit loving behaviors that, to us, feel a bit romantic. Not only can they often be found sitting closely together, they’ll also feed each other. In reality, it’s just an instinctual way to reconnect and strengthen a very necessary bond for survival. But, what a beautiful instinct to have, now that I think about it. One of the most memorable examples of food and romance comes from Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. In one of the most iconic scenes, two dogs share a plate of spaghetti and meatballs only to end up choosing the same piece of spaghetti that brings them into a sudden kiss. It’s a horribly romantic moment in an animated film, but when I was a kid imagining that happening with two humans, it just seemed really gross. Yet, it’s simply a magical experience to think about love while watching an entirely different species enjoy it. It removes all of the pretense and negative thoughts and reveals only the most primal and beautiful bits of the experience. Perhaps, that’s how I grew up to become both an animal lover and such a romantic. And though I’m a bit of an introvert and not found mingling in large crowds often, I’m still like a lovebird to this day. I don’t like being separated from my loved ones for very much time at all.

It’s a crazy busy world that we live in and it seems like it’s changing every day. There are so many new things that things we once relied on take a back seat in lieu of all the latest gadgets and possibilities. I’m certainly subject to this as I am constantly excited about each new little thing that comes my way. The little kid inside squeals with glee and off we run in pursuit of the next crazy idea. This is where age comes in to balance things out. My adult mind can often be persnickety and irritating, but there’s one thing it’s gotten right. Friends, family and human connection are indeed the lifeblood of our existence. There’s really nothing else on this little planet that matters more. It’s the very reason I built this very site to help connect artists and provide a stage for all of the many diverse voices in the world. So, I hope with all of my heart that we’ll continue to keep our art community connected. It’s been my passion from the moment I started Doodlewash. Perhaps, I’m just a crazy little lovebird, but I can’t help but think that as we set out on this winding artistic journey, the fact still remains that we’re more inspiring together.

