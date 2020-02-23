For our prompt of “Tea” today, I made a quick little sketch of my glass that was sitting near a window this morning. I love the light as the sun rises and makes everything sparkle in our kitchen. Or, I should truly say Philippe’s kitchen as I’m rubbish at all things related to cooking. The light is particularly welcome on Sunday mornings, reminding me there’s still one blissful day left of the weekend. I’d actually made this tea to drink last night and totally forgot about it. Still, it was the perfect model for the sketch today so everything worked out wonderfully. I love the colors of tea and the translucency makes it such a wonderful candidate for a watercolor. This, with the blue sky we had today made for a nice reflection in the glass. I’m still drinking hot tea, though, as the weather has warmed some, but there’s still a remarkable chill in the air. A warm glass of tea is just the right addition to days like this one.



Actually, yesterday Philippe made us some spicy hot chocolate which was a wonderful thing indeed. We haven’t had hot chocolate much this winter as it’s been rather mild in comparison to some and snow is usually the trigger that reminds us. Now, of course, I’m just ready for spring hurry up and come so the flowers will return. We looked at seeds while at the store today, but I’ve no idea yet if we’ll get inspired to make flower pots this year. Truly, I’m actually looking forward to daylight savings time to return so we can get our longer days back. Though I don’t like losing an hour of my weekend, of course. I find the sun so rejuvenating and don’t realize until winter starts to leave just how much I miss days filled with mostly sun. Our dog Phineas is quite the sun worshipper, so he’s likely the most excited in the family. I’m excited for both him and us since he gets a little sir crazy in the winter. In spring and summer he’s just sitting out on the terrace, sometimes until after the sun goes down entirely.

Lately, it feels like the weekends are going by way too quickly. I could have used an entire extra day to get caught up on relaxing. Oh, I did two loads of laundry so I wasn’t a complete loaf, but I made sure I spent as much time as I could loafing around this weekend. I’ve got quite a lot of work to get caught up on in the next few days, so this was the weekend to prepare by taking time to recharge. And even though it left me with precious little time to sketch, I had a ton of fun making this one, because I didn’t have time to think about it. Or, indeed to overthink about it. I just had to jump in and start splashing color and hope for the best. This is when watercolor gets really fun and intuitive. Granted, my way of doing it has many shortcuts, and lacks much of the traditional approach. Even when I have the time, I still lack the patience. But, my art habit is not one built on technique as much as just a love of playing and coloring. Now, as I’m finishing up this little post, Philippe is beginning a documentary entirely devoted to black pepper, so I know all is right with the world. And tomorrow, I’ll be so excited for another day to try once more as I’m once again greeted by that wonderful morning light.

