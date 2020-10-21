We all have a story. Mine is very California-ish. It has to do with fate, destiny and light. My name is Nancy Mills and I started painting at 70. As a women’s empowerment leader and as an inspirational writer, I had no idea this would happen to me – that I would return to my childhood passion that was buried so deep, it took 65 years to re-emerge.

I was a sensitive, gifted, little girl. I loved, just loved to live in my imagination. My mother on the other hand, had no imagination or creative spark in her body – or so it seemed to my five-year-old self. She constantly told me that I was making a mess by painting on the kitchen table.



So what’s an artist to do? I painted my bedroom wall instead. Half-way through, my mother walked in and exploded, “No more painting Nancy, no more painting.”

Amazing Grace My Spiritual Path

I was traumatized. For years and years, I would tell anyone who would listen, that I can’t even draw with a ruler. I had no talent. I couldn’t paint if I tried.

I Listened To The Signs

Three years after my mother’s passing, just before I turned 70, and almost 20 years into owning Spirited Woman, my women’s empowerment community, I had another fated story. I met with my long-time friend Donna, who is very psychic. I said, “Donna, what do you see as the next step for me?” She paused, then answered, “I see you painting.”

“Donna, have you lost your mind?,” I responded. “I can’t paint at all.” She held her ground and said, “That is what I see.”

Two weeks after that, I had a reading with a famous hand analyst – it was a gift actually – and she said after looking at my hands, “Aren’t you a women’s empowerment leader?” “Yes,” I answered. “But,” she said, “You have the hands of a painter. Paint and you will be filled with passion.”​

A few weeks later, I happened to drive down an unfamiliar street, and there was this little sign in the side window that said, “anyone can paint.”

Well, that was it for me. Tell me once, tell me twice, maybe, but tell me three times, I’m on it! I slammed on my brakes and ran into the Paint: Lab store. I yelled, “I’m here, I’m here.” I am sure they thought I was a little Los Angeles nuts-crazy – but within 5 minutes I had my own easel, paints, apron and I was on my way.

There is more to the story, but right around the spring equinox closest to my 70th birthday, I became a painter.

Energy Comes Through My Hands

Right from the start, I was drawn to painting in watercolors. To this day, I do not know why I chose that medium. I just knew. Each color was a burst of light for me.

Determined to paint a painting a day, I started sharing my art on Facebook and Instagram. I posted my feelings with each painting and I was amazed at the reaction. I found that my paintings and words deeply inspired others. I have now painted over 300 watercolors.

As time went on I realized I was an Energy Artist. I have this special gift where I can feel energy, such as a spiritual force coming through my hands. I have no idea what I am going to paint, what colors I am going to use – the energy leads me to paint the painting I paint. Oftentimes, when I am finished, I will see images appear, that I had no idea I painted.

Off To Wingland Angels

I also realized soon thereafter, that I have the ability to paint other people’s energy too. Whether they are with me via webcam or I’m painting solo in my studio, I can feel their special energy channeled through me – in color and in verbal messages that I both see and hear.

I have been told that my paintings are soothing, calming, healing. That I have this natural ability.

For that I am grateful.

Painted Prayers & The Paints I Use

Even though I name each one of my paintings, I refer to my energy paintings as PAINTED PRAYERS. Each 9” x 12” watercolor is a blessing of spirit, empowerment, and beauty. I paint them on Artist’s Loft 140 lb. cold press watercolor paper. The paint brushes I use are Marrywindix. They come in 9 different sizes and I use most of them. And in terms of watercolors, I use a mixture of my Dainayw Watercolor Paint Set and Winsor & Newton Gouache tube paints.

When I do my private energy art sessions with clients, I paint on an 18″ x 24” watercolor cold press paper from Canson. Each client names their own painting.

Along the way, I learned how to photograph my watercolors. I use a Canon Rebel T7 and I edit them in Photoshop Elements. I archive my images on Smugmug. I even created my own new website on Squarespace so I could feature my work and I have a video Studio Series on Instagram.

Now, a year and a half after I began this amazing journey, I am creating a special PAINTED PRAYERS holiday gift, “An Assorted Postcard Box of Original Divine Feminine Energy Art.” The printed postcards will be 5″ x 7″, so they can be framed. It will include 8 of my most popular paintings some of which are featured here. In the future, these postcards will be available seasonally in 2021 for the equinoxes and the solstices.

Life Is A Fascinating Mystery

Whenever I am asked my philosophy on life, I always say, “There is no age limit on self-expression.” Because there isn’t.

Fascinating Mystery Nancy Mills

I am a testament to that and so are you! Anyone can be re-awakened at any age. Please reach out to me, I’d loved to hear your story and see your art.

Nancy Mills

Website

Instagram

Facebook

Pinterest

Published in