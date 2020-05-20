My name is Natalia Budihardjo, founder of Gnadia Artwork. I believe we are all created for a purpose. I was struggling to find the purpose of my life. I prayed and asked many times to God. Then I found this text:

There once was a son asking his dad, “which class should I attend dad? Sports or music?”. “Both are good my son, choose one that suits your passion and you can be a successful person”, answered his dad.

I believe we can find our purpose in life through our talent and passion. Life is too short if we do not do something that we love and live the life we are meant to have.

I am an Indonesian living in Germany. I’m happily married and enjoy living with my husband and our two-year-old daughter. I used to work in an international company for five years before we decided to move to Germany and continue our studies. After having a child, my life has been changing and I kind of lost myself. I somehow started to paint. Then I found myself back through my journey with watercolor painting. I really enjoy doing it, and importantly, I can still manage my duties as a wife and mom.

Until now, watercolor has been my passion and my “peace of mind”. I started my own business in art and doing projects with my church by empowering women to find their passion too. I enjoy creating my artwork and share it with the world or send it to specific people.

Inspiring quote or bible verses are sometimes written in my artwork so I hope it can somehow touch and inspire others. Art is for me one of the ways you can freely express yourself and share a part of yourself with the world. A place where you can inspire, motivate, and empower others.

Gnadia Artwork and Art Supplies

Why Gnadia name? Gnadia is my daughter’s middle name. It is derived from the German word “Gnade”, which means grace. I chose this name because it is only because of God’s grace that I can be where I am today. So, I would like to always remember that.

My specialty is watercolor and hand lettering. I create greeting cards, bookmarks, wedding invitation designs, baby milestone cards, calendars, and wall paintings. I received a customized and personalized order as well from my customers. Floral, botanical, nature, and everyday objects have inspired me the most.

I have been using watercolor products from Winsor & Newton, Van Gogh, and Art Philosophy from Prima Marketing. I am using different types and sizes of brushes from Renesans, including their angled brush. The paper that I mostly use is from Canson and Tri-Art. I sometimes use masking fluid from Renesans as well.

Finally, I would recommend you find something you are passionate about, what you enjoy and love doing it. Practice and practice it. Never give up chasing your dream, enjoy the process and I hope you can find your purpose and live a fulfilling life.

Have you found your purpose in life yet? It does not have to be related to art. But if so, what does art mean to you? I would love to hear that from you as well. Any questions or would like to share, feel free to reach out to me anytime. You can see more of my art works at the links below.

Natalia Budihardjo

