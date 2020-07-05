For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Favorite Color” today, I found it difficult to choose. I love color in general and I’m not sure I really have a true favorite. But, when it comes to painting, I think blue is probably my favorite color and most-used color in the end. I have just three blues in my palette, Ultramarine, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo and so I used them all for this sketch. I wanted to paint a bird I’ve never tried before and stumbled across this variety known as a superb starling. I think that’s a rather wonderful name and love that they came with a bonus complementary orange. I do know that this is my favorite color combination. There are many birds that show up in this naturally complementary way. And, it’s why I always look to nature for ideas on how to mix colors. While I might stumble a bit as to what the perfect colors might be, nature never gets it wrong. There’s a world of inspiration just waiting to be discovered!



Also, I wanted to remind everyone who commented on my post a couple of days ago for the Winsor & Newton giveaway to be sure to click here and view my response to you in the comments to see if you’ve won! As another weekend comes to a close, I’m always wishing it would last just a little while longer. Okay, I really wish there was an entire extra day of weekend to enjoy. I hope you’ve all had a wonderful one. My dog Phineas has spent the entire day lounging outside and each time I look at him, he’s bended himself into some new position. It’s inspiring to see there are so many different ways to relax and enjoy the day. For my own part, I’ve snuck in plenty of little breaks today when I could. But, I had a lot of things to get caught up on so Phineas wins on that front. Last night, Philippe and I had a couple of close friends over and he made the world’s largest burgers. They plumped a bit more than he was expecting and our friends were impressed with his American-sized portions.

Towards the end of the evening we ended up singing karaoke songs and it was a blast! I haven’t sung like that in years and so it was a really fun night. This evening is much more low key as we wind things down and get ready for the work week ahead. And, as always, I make my little time to make a little something each day. I don’t think the day would feel right if I didn’t sketch and color. After I’m done, I always end up with this little glow in my heart. Even if what I actually made wasn’t quite as amazing as it was in my imagination. There are many things I do in life because I have to do them. And then there are those things that I have to do because my hearts calls me to do them. These are my favorite things of all. And sketching with watercolor is at the top of that list. I never knew when I started that I’d still be making sketches to this day. But, that’s that great thing about finding something you love to DO! It’s never difficult, and always naturally complementary.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

