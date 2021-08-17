Jumping in this week for our optional prompt of “Newspaper,” with a quick little sketch of a pup reading the latest news. Indeed, today’s headlines can often seem rather grim, but I like to imagine that a dog’s newspaper would always be an enjoyable and optimistic reading experience. When I was a kid, I would often jump to the page with the comics. This was back in the olden days when news actually arrived on paper. I remember thinking that I’d love to grow up to make comics of my own, but I always had so many things on the list of what I wanted to be when I grew up. Each new thing I discovered about the world became a new opportunity to try something cool and awesome in the future. As life would have it, I tried all sorts of various jobs when I was younger, with creativity being the one common theme. Though I’ve gotten much older now, I still enjoy reading comics and the intelligence and insight they reveal about the world. And, who knows, I might create a comic strip one day. I still haven’t quite decided what I want to be when I grow up.
The side effect of bouncing around between so many different creative projects has meant that I’ve lacked the same focus as some of my other creative friends. But, in my crazy head, all of the things I do still make sense to me and feel perfectly related. I’ve been a Creative Director for over 25 years, and though I’ve only been sketching stuff for around 6 years now, I’ve learned quite a lot in life and art. Each experience has been a building block on my own creative journey, pointing me down another fascinating path. Best of all, I’m excited for all of the things that I still want to learn and do! And, the current list is just as long, if not even longer than it was when I was a kid. It’s equally comforting to know that I married well, as each time I get super excited and tell Philippe about the next new thing I’m going to try he doesn’t even flinch or seemed remotely surprised. Moreover, he’s happy and supportive, even if he’s not entirely sure what I’m really even describing at the time. This is fine, because many times, I’m still not entirely sure. Ideas are like baked goods, they take a bit of time to rise, but the end result is always worth the time spent cooking things up!
Ideas are still the only things I can cook, by the way, but thankfully Philippe has the real cooking bit covered with a high level of mastery. Our own dog, Phineas, has spent the last couple of weeks with a renewed sense of purpose. He’s not reading books or the news, but instead has decided that he should be included anytime we’re eating anything at all. Our recent addition of tv trays has had mixed success for us as they are much closer to the ground than the kitchen counter. Now there’s a dog nose just a few inches away from the food, which feels a bit precarious at times. While this is perfectly irritating, since he’s getting older and slower, it’s nice to see him so curious and excited about something. It’s actually the same for humans, after all. While they say that curiosity killed the cat, the reality is that curiosity has been scientifically proven to prolong our lives. So, I’m going to keep chasing each crazy dream, and let each day show me something novel and wondrous in the process. Life isn’t about building to some future goal. It’s really just a journey of discovery, while each new step and experiment simply reveals the news of the day.
Wanna Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Interactive Picture Book Series!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Leaf Green, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Good stuff Charlie. I was never happy in any job and just wanted to write and now I do art too whichI previously never imagined as an option. Yes I would not want dog nose near my food either but then I am not a dog/cat person. I will share my apple with a horse though! If I ever get unscared of their hugeness. Great to hear from you and always keep that inner kid awake and moving.
“Ideas are like baked goods, they take a bit of time to rise, but the end result is always worth the time spent cooking things up!” I totally love this image, thank you for sharing it 🤗… and all your enthusiasm for life and it’s adventures.
Charlie, mi amigo! I thought of you today as I put away my clean laundry. I wondered if you would post today and did you ever! I absolutely love this painting! It’s so cute! And those glasses! Where have I seen those before??? haha haha 😂😂😂 You know how they used to post “Lost Dog” announcements in the paper? A “Lost Human” would be funny. haha haha I love his feet, too.
I laughed when you said that now you have a doggy nose just inches away from your dinner. That can be dangerous. Very risky. Maybe he’s just wondering where HIS tv tray is. haha haha He just wants to participate. 😀
Warm hugs. I hope the temps have cooled down.
I feel for your table top to dog nose ratio. I had family visiting this week, and we picked blackberries for a blackberry pie at my niece’s house. She set the pie in the middle of her large dining room table, and returned to the kitchen (about 5 steps away) to grab forks. That’s all it took – her Great Dane reached over and ate half the pie in one gulp. *sigh* So much time picking and cooking. So little time in eating!