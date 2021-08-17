Jumping in this week for our optional prompt of “Newspaper,” with a quick little sketch of a pup reading the latest news. Indeed, today’s headlines can often seem rather grim, but I like to imagine that a dog’s newspaper would always be an enjoyable and optimistic reading experience. When I was a kid, I would often jump to the page with the comics. This was back in the olden days when news actually arrived on paper. I remember thinking that I’d love to grow up to make comics of my own, but I always had so many things on the list of what I wanted to be when I grew up. Each new thing I discovered about the world became a new opportunity to try something cool and awesome in the future. As life would have it, I tried all sorts of various jobs when I was younger, with creativity being the one common theme. Though I’ve gotten much older now, I still enjoy reading comics and the intelligence and insight they reveal about the world. And, who knows, I might create a comic strip one day. I still haven’t quite decided what I want to be when I grow up.



The side effect of bouncing around between so many different creative projects has meant that I’ve lacked the same focus as some of my other creative friends. But, in my crazy head, all of the things I do still make sense to me and feel perfectly related. I’ve been a Creative Director for over 25 years, and though I’ve only been sketching stuff for around 6 years now, I’ve learned quite a lot in life and art. Each experience has been a building block on my own creative journey, pointing me down another fascinating path. Best of all, I’m excited for all of the things that I still want to learn and do! And, the current list is just as long, if not even longer than it was when I was a kid. It’s equally comforting to know that I married well, as each time I get super excited and tell Philippe about the next new thing I’m going to try he doesn’t even flinch or seemed remotely surprised. Moreover, he’s happy and supportive, even if he’s not entirely sure what I’m really even describing at the time. This is fine, because many times, I’m still not entirely sure. Ideas are like baked goods, they take a bit of time to rise, but the end result is always worth the time spent cooking things up!

Ideas are still the only things I can cook, by the way, but thankfully Philippe has the real cooking bit covered with a high level of mastery. Our own dog, Phineas, has spent the last couple of weeks with a renewed sense of purpose. He’s not reading books or the news, but instead has decided that he should be included anytime we’re eating anything at all. Our recent addition of tv trays has had mixed success for us as they are much closer to the ground than the kitchen counter. Now there’s a dog nose just a few inches away from the food, which feels a bit precarious at times. While this is perfectly irritating, since he’s getting older and slower, it’s nice to see him so curious and excited about something. It’s actually the same for humans, after all. While they say that curiosity killed the cat, the reality is that curiosity has been scientifically proven to prolong our lives. So, I’m going to keep chasing each crazy dream, and let each day show me something novel and wondrous in the process. Life isn’t about building to some future goal. It’s really just a journey of discovery, while each new step and experiment simply reveals the news of the day.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

