For our prompt of “Owl” today, I made a sketch of a little owl reading a book. Indeed, this is what you’ll find me doing every evening before I go to sleep. In my mind, I think I’ll get ahead by several chapters, but I usually fall asleep within the first several pages. Lately, I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night. I’m wide awake as though ready to start the day. Unfortunately, it’s always around 3am which is an ambitious but ridiculously early time to start one’s day. I used to be able to finish entire books in the evening as I’d stay up for hours, turning each page, unable to stop before I found out what happened next. That was when I was much younger. These days, my body just sort of laughs at my enthusiasm and passes out cold. But, I’ll dutifully try again the next night, and eventually, albeit much more slowly, I’ll finally reach the end of the story.



Part of the reason I’ve been waking up at the same time each night is that I’ve often nodded off by 9pm. For some reason, 6 hours of sleep seems the be all my body wants these days. I usually stay up much later, but the light change is really making me want to just go right to bed. My mother has always stayed up late at night and when we visit, I feel a bit badly that I’m ready to go to bed so early. Sometimes, though, it’s not just about getting some sleep. I like to be in my own bubble for awhile before I go to sleep. Whether it’s playing a game for a bit or reading a book, I just like to be in my own little world. I guess in the case of a really good book, it’s sneaking into a completely different world for a moment. That’s really fun as well, though depending on the world, sometimes my dreams can get a bit weird.

The other day Philippe told me that he had a dream where he woke up mad at me. I asked him what I had done and he said that I spent $600,000 on a new car and a private plane. I simply stared at him blankly and asked, “and what part of that seemed remotely plausible enough for you to believe it in the moment?” He shrugged and said, “yeah, it was crazy, you don’t even like cars or planes,” completely ignoring the fact that we also don’t have that kind of money. My only recent purchase in the last few weeks was a new travel brush, so he truly has nothing to worry about on that front. But, dreams are a funny thing indeed. They don’t usually mean exactly what they’re about, but point to something else entirely. That night as I picked up my book once again, I promised him that I wouldn’t go spending money we didn’t have on things I don’t like. Then, I kissed him and focused on my story, filled with a renewed determination that this could finally be the evening when I succeed in becoming a night owl.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in