For our prompt of “Northern Lights” today, I painted an aurora being enjoyed by a mother polar bear and her cub. I grabbed a larger sketchbook than usual for this one as I wanted to really play and splash around a lot of color. I couldn’t find my masking fluid so I just used bits of masking tape to jaggedly tape over my polar bears like a lunatic. My inner child was having a blast! Though, when he decided to happily start spraying on stars with a toothbrush, my inner adult had to jump in and clean things up before Philippe came downstairs and saw the mess. I’m not fastidious when it comes to my art. I just like playing with color as a child might. Though, I’ve never seen the northern lights, also called polar lights, in person. Indeed, it’s one of those bucket list things I’d like to do someday. Nature always comes up with the most magical ways to impress us.



Philippe and I were talking about how it’s been so long since we’ve had a proper vacation or taken a trip of any kind. We didn’t quite get one scheduled last autumn as intended and now, well, things have really changed on that front. We’ve discussed the idea of a road trip, but the only safe options these days involve someplace remote and uninhabited. And, while that’s alluring and it might make for a lovely way to spend the afternoon, we’d still like to be home by dinner if we’re not able to freely sample a local restaurant. So, we’re just staying home these days, and dreaming of what we’ll first do one day. It’s strikes me that the benefit of this little break in life is that one can begin to prioritize a bucket list. There’s so much magic to be found in the world, what would I most like to experience next? I’m not sure of the precise answer to that question, perhaps you’ve thought about it and already know. I’m just taking things one day at a time and taking my own sweet time in figuring it all out.

One thing I know is that I’m still loving sketching stuff each day. And, I’m determined to grab a few extra precious minutes when I can. I want to learn so many things and I’ve so much practice ahead of me. Today, was only the second time I’ve ever attempted to paint an aurora and this one turned out a bit better than the last. Indeed, if one wants to matter such a thing, one should take more than a couple tries at it. But, I’m not certain it’s an aurora I want to master in painting, I simply want to see one in real life. For my sketches these days, I want to keep making up my own little compositions and sketching stories. Or, at least the start of a story. This one has a thousand possibilities, like those thousand twinkling stars in the sky. Trust, there were a thousand, but not all of them made it into the painting. I think the majority ended up on the floor or the kitchen counter. Don’t tell Philippe. All of the evidence has been cleaned by now. But one day, when we can all move around properly again, I just might make that trip, and finally see the northern lights.

