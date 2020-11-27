For our prompt of “Book” today, I made a quick little doodle of a little mouse reading one. Actually, I’ve been rereading books from my childhood recently and that’s been super fun. Mostly my absolute favorite of the Paddington books, but some others as well. When I was a child, I would always have a book that I was reading. I loved traveling to the places that the authors would create. And, I loved it most when the characters included animals. I’ve always adored animals, but they’re also more universal than human characters. It was easier to relate and find a character that was a bit more like me. So today, I still love imagining all sorts of adventures for the animals I see. And as the holiday season arrives, my inner child is ready to enjoy every single little moment and have a bit of fun!



Philippe and I had a lovely Thanksgiving dinner last night and today, we’ve just been relaxing and doing fun things. I wanted to play a new mystery and puzzle game that I have for my Switch, that is incredibly fun called Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy. I’m quite certain it’s meant for tween girls, but I’ve no trouble at all admitting that I adore it. Actually, it’s filled with all sorts of the nerdy word and spatial puzzles that I adored as a child. It actually took me a bit of time to get my brain working like a child so that I could figure them out properly. I’ve still more game to go, so I’ll be heading back to play it shortly. I’m determined to take a little break and enjoy this long weekend properly. So, my sketches will be fast and fun while I make time for all of the other little things I intend to do in my day.

Tonight, we’ll be hanging our Christmas decorations which is always a wonderful time. Normally, we would have put up our tree today, but thankfully we did that last week. I love rediscovering all of our ornaments each year. We have so darn many that it’s impossible to remember all of them. And each year we buy a few more on sale after Christmas. Our tree is a bit larger this year, but every year we have to make a decision about which ones will get displayed and which will go back in the bin. The ones that have the strongest memory and story attached always win. Stories create such incredible emotions. And as I read the books that I adored as a child, and play games meant for kids, I’m perfectly preparing for the season ahead. It’s time to let my inner child take full control as he enjoys the magic of the season, and spends some time with his nose in a book.

