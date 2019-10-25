For November 2019, it’s a month to enjoy things that are just really super fun to draw and/or watercolor paint! As always, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashNovember2019 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

NOVEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Fun Things To Draw And Paint!

After creating these challenges for a few years now, I thought it would be fun this month to focus on a range of things that are simply super fun to make! These are things that are not only enjoyable to sketch and paint, but also provide a great range of subjects to practice during the month, from people, to animals, to landscapes, to food! It’s the perfect opportunity to hone your skills in a technique you’re currently trying or a great time to experiment and try new techniques and approaches. And, as always, a great way to have a ton of FUN!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In November

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashNovember2019 as well so we can all see your lovely art!)