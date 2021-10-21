For November 2021, we have a wonderful list of fabulous things to draw and paint this time of year! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashNovember2021 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

NOVEMBER ART CHALLENGE – Cozy And Happy!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff! As the weather changes where I live, I get super excited to enjoy the “3 F’s” of food, friends, and family! It’s a beautiful time of year where many of my favorite things make a triumphant return. And, it’s also a wonderful time of year to draw and paint. So grab a sketchbook or paper and join us for another fun and fulfilling month as we enjoy another Doodlewash adventure!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In November

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashNovember2021 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)