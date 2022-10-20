Join us any time in November as we draw and paint together! (see prompts below). This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashNovember2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

NOVEMBER 2022 ART CHALLENGE

Want to play along? We have a wonderful range of prompts for this month to practice sketching and painting lots of different things (prompts supplied by Doodlewash Community member Brandy Gerber). From sugar skulls to cranberries, there’s a world of wonderful things to capture with your art. If you use the optional prompts, let your mind wander and see where each one takes you. There’s a ton of different ways to interpret each one, so unleash your creativity and have lots of fun!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In November

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashNovember2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)