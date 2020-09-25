This October 2020 we’re celebrating the fun things you find in autumn with bits of Halloween as well! (see prompts below)! This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashOctober2020 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

OCTOBER ART CHALLENGE – Autumn Fun!

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! While I know it’s not autumn where everyone might live, this is more about that feeling as we head toward holidays and the close of the year, while remembering those fun times we had when we were kids. It’s a time to let our imaginations go wild and enjoy an awesome month of drawing, sketching, and painting with watercolor!

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashOctober2020 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)