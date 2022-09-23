This October 2022 we have a wonderful variety of prompts (always optional!), with bits of Halloween as well! As many of you know, this is also the month of Inktober, which is an annual art challenge dedicated to drawing with ink! And, it’s always a lovely chance to combine ink and watercolor to create a doodlewash!

As always, even if you’re not participating in Inktober, this Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashOctober2022 when you post on all your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

If you ARE participating in Inktober 2022, then awesome! Just remember to add the tag #doodlewashOctober2022 when you post and share what you make with us as well!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings and ink! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

OCTOBER ART CHALLENGE

Join us all month long or whenever you like and let’s make this the most awesome October ever! We have a fabulous set of prompts this month (yep, always optional, but often super fun to DO together!), provided by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait. The world is always better with more art and ideas, so let’s add some beauty and hope this month as we continue to draw and paint together!

31 Things To Draw and/or Paint In October

Here are the optional daily prompts for the challenge. If you’re also participating in Inktober 2022, these are very loosely linked to the official Inktober prompt list this year so they should also help give you some additional ideas if you’re using that list instead and get stumped. Feel free to use any prompts you like or none at all! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashOctober2022 as well so we can all see your lovely art!)