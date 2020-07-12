For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Favorite Place,” several specific locations came to mind, but when I thought about it more, I thought about just being on the beach. So, we have a quick little doodle of a dog enjoying a moment there. Though I live nowhere near a beach, I’ve visited several in my lifetime and each trip has been so memorable. Indeed, when you visit something rather rarely, it often takes on a bit of a mystique. I adore the sound of rolling and crashing waves and just laying in the sand letting my mind relax. This is quite an achievement for me and the beach never fails to help me achieve that calm and relaxed state. Sometimes, I like to just close my eyes and imagine some of those trips to the beach. I soon find my heart rate slowing and I can get back to that same relaxed state. Wonderfully, even stopping to paint a little beach scene has the same fabulous effect!



The waves in this little sketch are just made up from memories and using only watercolor and I used a bit of sepia ink for the dog. It’s been awhile since I used sepia, so this felt like the perfect occasion to add it back into the mix. Sepia always has a much softer effect where the lines sort of disappear with the watercolor. And, it’s been a lovely and relaxing day. Philippe made chili and cornbread which was incredibly delicious. Our dog Phineas would love the beach, but had to made due with laying outside our our deck instead. The weather is warm, but nothing too oppressive so it was a perfect day indeed. Though, a trip to the beach will definitely be on my list of things to do in the future when one can freely do such things again. In the meantime, those memories are vivid enough to keep me going while I await that future trip.

This evening marks the end of another lovely weekend and I find myself clinging to the final minutes before this one disappears and the work week begins again. Since I’m home most all of the time these days, it can make it seem like each day is blending into the next. It’s actually a wonderful gift to make a new little watercolor sketch each day. Though some things might feel like they’re always the same, I know that something new will always be happening in my sketchbook. And, since I never really plan what’s going to appear there, it’s a fun surprise to see what comes next. Some days, I find myself wishing I could travel again, but I’m happy being safe and healthy at home. One day, that shall all return. In the meantime, I know that I have the power to travel anywhere I like. All I have to do is turn to a blank page in my sketchbook and the next thing I know, I’m once again on the beach.

