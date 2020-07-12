For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Favorite Place,” several specific locations came to mind, but when I thought about it more, I thought about just being on the beach. So, we have a quick little doodle of a dog enjoying a moment there. Though I live nowhere near a beach, I’ve visited several in my lifetime and each trip has been so memorable. Indeed, when you visit something rather rarely, it often takes on a bit of a mystique. I adore the sound of rolling and crashing waves and just laying in the sand letting my mind relax. This is quite an achievement for me and the beach never fails to help me achieve that calm and relaxed state. Sometimes, I like to just close my eyes and imagine some of those trips to the beach. I soon find my heart rate slowing and I can get back to that same relaxed state. Wonderfully, even stopping to paint a little beach scene has the same fabulous effect!
The waves in this little sketch are just made up from memories and using only watercolor and I used a bit of sepia ink for the dog. It’s been awhile since I used sepia, so this felt like the perfect occasion to add it back into the mix. Sepia always has a much softer effect where the lines sort of disappear with the watercolor. And, it’s been a lovely and relaxing day. Philippe made chili and cornbread which was incredibly delicious. Our dog Phineas would love the beach, but had to made due with laying outside our our deck instead. The weather is warm, but nothing too oppressive so it was a perfect day indeed. Though, a trip to the beach will definitely be on my list of things to do in the future when one can freely do such things again. In the meantime, those memories are vivid enough to keep me going while I await that future trip.
This evening marks the end of another lovely weekend and I find myself clinging to the final minutes before this one disappears and the work week begins again. Since I’m home most all of the time these days, it can make it seem like each day is blending into the next. It’s actually a wonderful gift to make a new little watercolor sketch each day. Though some things might feel like they’re always the same, I know that something new will always be happening in my sketchbook. And, since I never really plan what’s going to appear there, it’s a fun surprise to see what comes next. Some days, I find myself wishing I could travel again, but I’m happy being safe and healthy at home. One day, that shall all return. In the meantime, I know that I have the power to travel anywhere I like. All I have to do is turn to a blank page in my sketchbook and the next thing I know, I’m once again on the beach.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, Ultramarine (Green Shade) and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Wonderful spot Charlie! I too am dreaming of traveling to the water. The coast of Maine away from crowds with sketchbook in hand sounds wonderful. Maybe next year.
Gorgeous pup, Charlie! I love hearing the sound of waves and any trip to the beach is a calming and restorative event. I’m really not very good at just sitting on the beach but my favorite local beach here has shade provided by beautiful Australian pines so i can sit at a picnic table or bring my own chair, listen to the waves and the sound of a breeze in the pines and while away the time with a pen and my sketchbook. Heaven.
Charlie, you painted the dog I want! Such a sweet face, the perfect size. And he looks lovely in sepia ink. I used to paint in sepia, did a series of portraits of my grandparents in this ink. Took patience but was worth the effort. Now, to get the dog…
I miss the beach most of all. The relaxation you get from sun, sand, and waves is unlike anything else I’ve experienced. Maybe next July I should paint beaches every day.
You are such a good story teller. Especially when you mention chili and cornbread! haha 😊 I was injured 7 years ago when I cut a varicose vein while shaving my legs. It turned life-threatening and completely de-railed my life for the past 7 years. I have suffered multiple scary and excruciatingly painful injuries, BRUTAL pain ( pain meds don’t work on me), I faced surgery twice, and I went from running 5 miles every day to barely being able to stand or walk. I talk to the Lord every night outside in my backyard underneath the stars and I have told Him many times that I would love to go somewhere like Bora Bora or Tahiti and just forget this nightmare. I am just now crawling my way out of this and I am ready to start my life over and head for that dream beach! All I need is for this virus to GO AWAY! 😁😀😇
My husband loves the sound of the ocean so much that he insists on leaving the windows open all night so he can listen while we’re staying at the beach. I love the sound too, but must admit that if happens to be January, I’d just as soon shut the windows. But no – he just adds on more blankets. Brrrrr!!!!
Such a beautiful picture love the dog so much!!! I am with you better to be safe and to help others be safe too. I never expected to have something like this in my timeline. Its very surreal. 🙂