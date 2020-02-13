For our prompt of “Puppy” today, I thought about how curious and excited puppies always seem. And, yes, I spent more time than I should have caught in an endless loop of cute puppy videos, which I deemed as “research.” Puppies are just sort of thrilled by the world in general, and they aren’t easily bored. I have to believe that’s a perfect mindset for all types of makers. I’ve always found that when I’m looking at the world with the eyes of a child, or a little puppy, I’m seeing stuff that I’d otherwise miss. Little details that I might skip past catch my eye and I see things that had gone previously unnoticed. And this boosts my creativity as well, making me dream about ideas that might appear on paper. So, I thought about that energetic little puppy ready to discover everything the world has to offer, taking just the briefest of moments to stop and enjoy life. What I’ve personally found to be true for me, is that my dreams happen only in those pauses in between frantically trying to getting all of my projects completed. So, I often make time to pause and study the world and enjoy its wonders.

Today, it’s not at all a view of spring where I live. It’s been snowing the entire day, instead. Initially, I was just going through the usual paces of checking the weather to see if it’s going to accumulate or ice over and make driving a pain in the butt. Yet, then I looked up from my digital forecast and just watched the snow fall. I could see that beautiful dance of those snowflakes as the wind takes over and creates an ever-changing choreography. Swirling patterns that simply weren’t visible just a moment before, and will disappear just as quickly. So, instead of fussing over forecasts and spoiling the end of this story, I put down my phone and decided to be a part of it. I grabbed my coat and went outside to just stand in the falling snow. With no kids around at my downtown office, the streets were empty and I was able to enjoy a private and peaceful moment with nature. I studied each bit of falling snow, the shadows and colors I’d missed in the seemingly gray sky, and took my chance to enjoy a front row seat for a splendid performance. Yeah, I’ve seen falling snow my whole life, but today, it was like the first time again.

Soon, I found I was no longer alone as a disgruntled man rushed past me, his face contorted with that sense of urgency that seems to lack any definable purpose. I stepped back, but kept my gaze upward. I wasn’t bothered by the intrusion and was content with keeping my focus. Seconds later, I could sense that the man had stopped nearby, and I glanced over to see him looking up as well. No doubt, he was wondering what on earth it was that I was looking at so intently. I assumed he’d ask me a question about the same, but instead he just smiled and nodded. Those eyes that had burned with a fervor almost mean in their intensity were completely different now, softer and just a bit hopeful. They were puppy dog eyes. We both stood there for a moment, before the man nodded again and continued on his way, a touch slower than before, and I swear I saw a bit of spring in his step. Or perhaps, I was simply imagining something a bit more grand, as one often does when standing on the edge of a dream.

