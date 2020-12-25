For our prompt of “Gift” today, I made a sketch of a little mouse opening the last gift on Christmas. No matter what you celebrate this season, I hope everyone is enjoying a day filled with beauty and cheer! It’s definitely been a tough year, but I’ve learned that my inner child is always there to help remind me of the wonder and joy that’s still glittering all around us. And today, as I opened that last little gift, I was initially a bit sad to know that another season is already coming to an end. Yet, there’s still a few more hours to go, so I plan to enjoy each and every last little minute of the day. Santa brought me lots of fun little toys this year and I’m excited to play with them all, just like when I was a little boy. I think that no matter how much gray hair appears on my head, I’m always going to feel the same. Life is too short to worry over things I can’t change, and too wonderful to ignore those little things I adore most!



Philippe got me some really fun gifts this year that included new games for my Nintendo Switch as well as some books and, of course, art supplies! I did get an animatronic baby Yoda that I really wasn’t expecting, and it was so ridiculously cute and cool. It definitely reminded me of being a kid and always asking for Star Wars things. Philippe is a huge Jurassic Park fan and I’ve bought most everything I could find already, but this year added playing cards, a winter sweater, and a mask, of course, which pretty much describes this crazy year. And while I never want a holiday season to end, I’m excited for the year ahead. I think there are many wonderful things coming that will make next year a far better year than this one. But, even with all of the strife, I still feel very fortunate that my little family has stayed home, and is happy and healthy.

And a huge thanks to all of you who have been reading my daily rambles. I’ve actually hit the most impossible milestone today, and that’s 2,000 consecutive days of writing and sketching stuff. It’s wild and yet somehow perfectly fitting that it would land exactly on Christmas Day. After that, I plan to take a little break from posting for the rest of the year. I’ll still be sketching and writing each day, of course, but I’m working on a new book idea and want to save all of the time I have for that so I can complete it. After that, I’ll still be popping in to share things as I go, but I won’t be returning to daily posts for now. This has been and continues to be the most amazing journey I’ve ever taken. And now, I’m thrilled for the next phase of my adventure and excited for what comes next. My heart is full of love and happiness today, and so I’m sending that feeling to each and every one of you reading this. I want to give you a sincere wish that your life always be filled with creativity, love and hope. Just when you think life has delivered all of the smiles it can, remember that if we just take a moment to look, there’s always one last little gift.

