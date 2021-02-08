I‘m dropping in again for the prompt of “Kingfisher” today, with a little doodle of one. I’ve sketched these birds very realistically before, so I thought I’d try something a bit different. I’ve been practicing the creation of my own simplified characters lately, while working on my next book, and realized that I hadn’t really tried to make a bird character yet. So, I figured I would give one a go! It’s been snowing here for the last few days, and there’s almost nothing green outside my window. It’s just a fluffy blanket of white that’s rather beautiful, I must say, but it comes with bitter cold that’s less enjoyable. In truth, I’m just really ready for spring to begin and warmer weather to arrive, but that’s going to be several weeks away now. At least spring can arrive on paper anytime I choose in the pages of my sketchbook. It even felt a bit warmer while making this one!



Our dog Phineas is not a fan of cold weather or the snow. As I’ve mentioned before, the biggest issue with this time of year is that he refuses do his business in a supreme act of defiance that Philippe and I refer to as a “poop strike.” And truly, one could hardly blame him when the temperatures get this low. Philippe was bound and determined to fix things today and I looked up from my computer to find Phineas wearing a red nordic sweater and fur-lined boots. It was actually quite fashionable. He looked like he was striking a pose, but it was really just trying to avoid walking since he loves the sweater, but hates those boots. Philippe managed to coax him around the kitchen to practice, and Phineas looked like a baby deer trying to walk for the very first time. Then the little dog noticed that I was eating a snack and suddenly ran over to me without a problem at all. Apparently, when a treat is involved, it’s always worth the extra effort. I have to admire that reasoning.

As for me, well, I’ve been doing lots of doodles and practice sketches. I’ve managed to create only a fraction of the spreads needed for my book so far, and only the initial drawings. While going along, I keep having to stop and practice things that I suddenly realize I have no clue how to do properly. So, I too have been a bit like a newly born deer trying to walk these past few weeks. Though only one primary character will appear in my first book, I wanted to be sure I had a family of characters for future books. And making little imaginary friends appear on paper has become my new favorite thing to DO! My inner child is tickled each time a new family member appears and I’m just super happy when they look like they actually share the same DNA. Phineas is not at all thrilled, of course, as he really wants to be an only child. Yet each new day reveals something wonderful and I’m learning so much along the way. Sometimes, all it takes to move forward is an unexpected visit from one little bird.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

