I‘m dropping in again for the prompt of “Kingfisher” today, with a little doodle of one. I’ve sketched these birds very realistically before, so I thought I’d try something a bit different. I’ve been practicing the creation of my own simplified characters lately, while working on my next book, and realized that I hadn’t really tried to make a bird character yet. So, I figured I would give one a go! It’s been snowing here for the last few days, and there’s almost nothing green outside my window. It’s just a fluffy blanket of white that’s rather beautiful, I must say, but it comes with bitter cold that’s less enjoyable. In truth, I’m just really ready for spring to begin and warmer weather to arrive, but that’s going to be several weeks away now. At least spring can arrive on paper anytime I choose in the pages of my sketchbook. It even felt a bit warmer while making this one!
Our dog Phineas is not a fan of cold weather or the snow. As I’ve mentioned before, the biggest issue with this time of year is that he refuses do his business in a supreme act of defiance that Philippe and I refer to as a “poop strike.” And truly, one could hardly blame him when the temperatures get this low. Philippe was bound and determined to fix things today and I looked up from my computer to find Phineas wearing a red nordic sweater and fur-lined boots. It was actually quite fashionable. He looked like he was striking a pose, but it was really just trying to avoid walking since he loves the sweater, but hates those boots. Philippe managed to coax him around the kitchen to practice, and Phineas looked like a baby deer trying to walk for the very first time. Then the little dog noticed that I was eating a snack and suddenly ran over to me without a problem at all. Apparently, when a treat is involved, it’s always worth the extra effort. I have to admire that reasoning.
As for me, well, I’ve been doing lots of doodles and practice sketches. I’ve managed to create only a fraction of the spreads needed for my book so far, and only the initial drawings. While going along, I keep having to stop and practice things that I suddenly realize I have no clue how to do properly. So, I too have been a bit like a newly born deer trying to walk these past few weeks. Though only one primary character will appear in my first book, I wanted to be sure I had a family of characters for future books. And making little imaginary friends appear on paper has become my new favorite thing to DO! My inner child is tickled each time a new family member appears and I’m just super happy when they look like they actually share the same DNA. Phineas is not at all thrilled, of course, as he really wants to be an only child. Yet each new day reveals something wonderful and I’m learning so much along the way. Sometimes, all it takes to move forward is an unexpected visit from one little bird.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Benzimida Orange, Vermilion, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie, I love seeing your postings and Doodles every day. You have so much to offer and it gives me a chance to ideas when I don’t find my own inspiration.
Thanks for all you do !
Sherrill Taylor
Villa Rica, GA
I’m with Phineas, I can accomplish more when treats are involved as well. The bird is gorgeous Charlie, we’re all looking forward to your new book.
I can’t wait until your book is done – it is going to be so fantastic! Dogs are so funny about their feet. My mastiffs hated getting them wet, but then, despite loving being dried off with a towel, they’d fight having their feet dried as well. They must get these odd quirks from humans – the only animal that’s quirkier!
Sounds like you’re working hard and having fun! Can’t complain about that combination…especially if treats are sometimes involved! Look forward to meeting the new characters in your book!!
Lovely Kingfisher Charlie! I am a little daunted but I should try🤷♀️ I can hardly wait for the first new book-I was thinking about signed copies and I also happened on a website that will turn your drawing into a plush toy! Hmmmm🤔 My creative- marketing- fundraising head spins-but then I remember I have to get back to my own projects 😄😁😆( But it is just so much fun to daydream about where I could go!)
Love to see phineas in his winter attire. How cute. I don’t blame him not wanting to go outside. lol
Hola, Charlie! Always great to hear from you! Did the new wardrobe help Phineas with his potty issues? Oh, my goodness, what I wouldn’t give to see him in his red Nordic sweater and fur-lined boots. haha haha I bet he looked so cute!
Your painting is so beautiful, Charlie. I saw Cardinals in our yard this afternoon. I love Cardinals. It gives me hope that Spring is near especially with weather reports that this coming weekend our weather will turn scary cold. Well, scary cold for us, wimpy people. There is hope that it won’t get THAT cold. Yeah, I know my audience. A lot of people rolling their eyes at me. haha haha 😂😂😂 I know you have been in negative numbers. I hope you are safe and warm. Poor Phineas having to poop in that weather. You can’t blame him. I can hear him now, ” You think a new sweater and boots is going to help? ” hahaha
Stay warm, my friend. Your book is going to be so fabulous! Ooo, maybe a Panda 🐼🐼 character?
Charlie your Kingfisher is beautiful.