For our prompt of “Fish” today, I took the chance to sketch some glass again along with my favorite sort of fish, a betta, or Siamese fighting fish. I just love their fabulously opulent look like they are getting ready to appear in a Vegas show wearing their best fish drag. Okay, that’s probably an odd and over the top description, but you get the idea. What this has to do with travel, our theme this month, is anyone’s guess as this is simply what I wanted to make in the moment, and that’s always super welcome in a Doodlewash challenge. I guess, though, if you really wanted to travel with your betta fish, it would likely be good to keep him in a bowl of some kind. Alone, of course, as the “fighting fish” name doesn’t come lightly. For something so beautiful, these fish can be a bit territorial in the male form. For my own part, this fish was just super fun to sketch. I managed to create him in a very short amount of time, since I’ve sketched a few of these on my journey. A wonderful reminder that it’s not just about sketching something brand new each and every day, but revisiting those things I’ve made before and trying them again. That’s my personal challenge going forward. As much as I’ve sketched to date, I don’t want this journey to just become a job, only a practice.

Tonight, in the background, I’m learning about temperatures thanks to Philippe and his latest documentary. The woman hosting the show has said molecules so many times now that I got a bit lost and I’m not quite sure what is happening. Though, I’m sure it’s quite fascinating as it has that dramatic music playing in the background as well. While I consider myself a rather smart guy and a bit of a geek, it’s true that I somehow managed to marry up on this front. I try to keep up, but I’m always a bit behind when things get a bit too technical. It’s no different when it comes to art or anything in life, really. I don’t get excited about a lot of technical details, I get excited about stories, concepts and epiphanies. The sort of thing you’ll find in every one of the features written by artists that appear on this blog. There’s lots of wonderful technical information, to be sure, but it’s mixed with stories of real life and the glorious success that comes from human determination. What’s distinct in these stories is that they aren’t interviews. When questions do appear in the artist features, it was the choice of the artist themselves to create that structure. I just ask people to tell their story like I do myself, each and every day.

It’s a wild and wonderful thing to tell your story publicly. It takes a bit of courage to reveal things that are often quite a bit personal. Indeed, a little sketch in a sketchbook is also rather personal. The things I make aren’t commissions or anything grand like that, they’re just musings that I made that day. And though I adore writing and started out on that path, I do get judged first by the illustration that appears. Many times, I’ve written what I thought was a perfectly wonderful post, but far fewer people ever read or saw it because the sketch wasn’t particularly amazing. In a world where everyone else carefully curates each post, it can seem more daunting than ever to just show up and say, “hey, I made this today! Hope you like it!” But, I hope in my heart that you, like me, will continue to DO so! I love that we can all connect on this glorious thing called the Internet, but I still want it to be what it was when it began. A place to share all the wonderful little things we create in the moment. To me, that was always the magic of this technology. So, it’s what you’ll still find me defiantly DOing to this day. I’ve no idea how many others I can get to follow my lead, but sometimes, to affect a bit of change in this crazy world, it just takes one little fish.

