Today, for our prompt of “Flowers,” I opted for one that I don’t normally see in my climate in honor of our travel theme. This is a South African flowering plant with a scientific name of Protea, but the plant might also be known as sugarbushes or fynbos. Actually, these plants can be grown in North America, but don’t like humid climates, which happens to be the kind that I inhabit. So, they’re quite alien to me, and rather cool. Seeing a unique flower is one of my favorite bits about traveling to new climates. I always stop and stare in awe as though I’m viewing something miraculous. Though there are certainly many man-made attractions to see while on a trip, the nature-made attractions are always my favorite. It’s proof that the world is wonderfully diverse and full of new and exciting mysteries around every corner. As for actual travel, Philippe and I have yet to commit to a trip and sit down to plan one. While we were thinking about taking a plane somewhere, which is the obvious choice, we’re now even considering taking a train instead. We have so much fun considering what we might do, that actually doing it gets pushed a bit to the background. So, it’s anyone’s guess, including ours, as to where we’ll actually end up visiting next.

While I have many things on my bucket list, that list of all of the things you hope to accomplish before you disappear from this earth, I have so many little things as well. In truth, I’m not sure how to rank all of the things I’d like to do. Depending on the moment and my mood, one little thing can seem like the best thing of all. This has plagued me throughout my life in that I’m woefully inadequate when it comes to prioritizing things. I’ve simply no idea if something huge that I’m considering is the best path to take next, or if the tiny little notion I had is actually the better place to start. I have a penchant for those tiny notions. These are the ideas that seem ridiculously simple or easy. At least, they represent a much simpler path to take. Sometimes, it’s a path that seems a bit too dull or uneventful, but I’ve learned that any path can be exciting if you approach it with an open mind. So, I’ve learned to entertain just about any idea that comes to mind for a moment. It’s fun to consider any little thought and imagine where it might lead me next.

For me, creativity isn’t about some instant moment where a huge epiphany hits. It’s about all of the little moments where bits of ideas come together and point me in a new direction. It’s more of a leisurely train ride, than jetting across the sky. Big ideas are rare, but little ideas are abundant and we have them all day long. I believe that the best creative moments come from knitting all of those little notions together into something greater than the sum of the parts. When viewed together, those little ideas create a roadmap of infinite wonder that can lead just about anywhere. I love these ideas, and use them as signposts, like I’m hiking up a mountain and just need the next little clue to find my way. What I love about this mindset is that it works for everyone. Sure, there are some people who just seem to have amazing ideas that pop up from nowhere, but for the rest of us, it can take a few steps to get there. I’m personally not blessed with any heroic ability to predict the future or come up with the next viral idea out of thin air. I just take things one idea at a time and figure things out while actually DOing them. It’s something everyone can DO, and it all starts with one little flower.

