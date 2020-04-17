For our prompt of “Sand” today, I sketched a starfish on the beach. Well, I started with only a starfish and was just going to paint some sand and realized it needed a bit more color so a touch of ocean suddenly appeared. It’s been a long week, and I’d love to be on the beach right now, but I don’t live anywhere near one. That said, it’s so darn wonderful that I can just invent one and visit it anyway with a simply a little sketch! I really can’t imagine getting through quarantine without a sketchbook in hand. It’s been more amazing than ever to have my little sketch habit to help get through these difficult times. Though, it’s been two years now since I’ve been on a beach and will likely now be a year more. But, thankfully, it’s a lovely memory and so I can easily visualize it when I close my eyes and remember. Today, that was truly one of the most wonderful things I could DO!



This evening is pizza night, so I’m typing extra quickly to make sure I’m done with my post and can enjoy it properly. It’s unfortunately not “family pizza night” as our dog Phineas doesn’t get any and this is something he lets us know is not remotely acceptable by pawing at us all evening. I hope to make it up to him with family popcorn night this weekend. I’ve no idea what movie we’ll watch to mark the occasion, but I’m equally confident that Phineas could care less. He really just wants the popcorn. And, as I type this, I think Phineas and I share that in common. It’s actually been fun to watch more movies lately and often things Philippe and I might not bother to watch. We’ve found some fun new things, but even a bad movie is sometimes rather entertaining. When you’re stuck indoors this much, all sorts of things suddenly become more appealing than they ever were before.

And I adored visiting the beach today, if only for the 40 minutes of sketching time I had. I’ve found myself super busy with work this week and so I’m thoroughly looking forward to the weekend. Weekends these days come without any plans at all. No theatre shows to attend, or group gatherings. And while I miss those things dearly, I know that this is not something that will last forever. I hope all of you are staying healthy, happy and safe at home as well. Also, if you don’t have a sketchbook habit, now would be the perfect time to give it a go. Seriously, you can go anywhere you like and visit any place you like! It’s all as real as your imagination will allow. And, it’s so much fun! Sure, my own imagination is on steroids and firmly controlled by an inner child who just won’t rest, but that’s why I’m constantly happy. So, I always try to get others to sketch with me, because happiness should always be shared. It doesn’t take much to make a difference. Sometimes, it can happen with just one little starfish.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

