For our prompt of “Toys” today, so many options ran through my mind, but I decided to take the opportunity to sketch the little teddy bear that my sister gave me earlier this week. It was tiny and adorable and, when she first showed me, she just said that she got if for 75 cents at a garage sale. As she was purchasing it, the man realized it was actually a collector’s bear, but the deal had already been made. Apparently it’s a Boyds Bear and from the The Mohair Bear Collection. This is all still a mystery to me as I just adore it because it was a lovely little gift from my sister as I had to say goodbye once again. Thankfully it won’t be a full year before I see her again, as she’ll be heading my way in the spring. But, it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to the people you love and wonderful to have a little token to remember them by. I had this bear in my bag that I brought, which is also the bag I carry to work. It was still there today, since I just wanted to keep it with me. On a work break, I had time to sketch and noticed this little bear staring back at me from my bag on the floor. It made me smile and remember all of the fun I had with my family. And quite suddenly a little pocket-sized bear became the most beautiful thing in the world to me.

I’m so thrilled to be home again, but I already miss my family. And this was my first gift of the season, which makes it extra special. I also received a tiny Paddington Bear from my mother with crocheted clothes, but I had already removed that one from my work bag. It’s currently on a shelf sitting next to the larger Paddington that my mother made for me last year. This is the point in the story where one might ask, just how many teddy bears does a man in his 40’s need? But, that’s simply not a question to me at all. What I know is that I still love teddy bears and toys. I always see advertisements for toys for grown-up men and they all seem to be power saws and tools of some kind. I still just want the toys I had as a kid. There was never a point in my life when I stopped loving those toys or felt the need to grow up. What I feel today isn’t quite nostalgia as that implies that one is looking backward at things they used to enjoy. My childlike heart has never faltered. And that’s why when it comes to Christmas, there are only toys that a child could enjoy as well on my list. This includes the art supplies, of course.

Philippe is just a touch more grown up in that he wants a couple cooking items that he wouldn’t have requested as a kid. But, the rest of his list is very much like mine. It strikes me that by pursuing a fully creative career, I was never required to grow up. In fact, doing so would have hurt my career. No longer would I be able to make those imaginative leaps that can make a grandparent stare in awe and wonder at their grandchildren. I wouldn’t be able to DO things that are just a bit different than the norm and create this rather unique website that you’re visiting at this very moment. My adult brain would just mimic what everyone else is doing, but the little kid just rushes forward to grab whatever toy seems shiniest in the moment. And, I’ve no idea if I’m on the right path, or if I’m doing things correctly, or indeed where I’ll go next. What I DO know is that I’m enjoying the path I’m on. And that’s really the best thing anyone can ever hope to achieve. And sure, there are bigger and better things to accomplish in this world. But, for a little kid like me, I’ll always just find myself once again mesmerized by one little toy.

