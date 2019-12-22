For our prompt of “Ornament” today, there were plenty to choose from on our tree, but my eye kept going to one of the simplest. This is just one of those plain gold glass ornaments, but when it reflects the tree, lights, and entire room it becomes rather magical. Today, Philippe and I went grocery shopping to get all of the things we need for our Christmas festivities. This included a trip to Trader Joe’s and they had my Harry & David pears! These are the pears that Philippe mocks me about each year because they are too expensive. By this point, I didn’t even ask and just grabbed a box. I told him they’re now certainly a tradition. We had one this afternoon and when he bit into the pear, I could see his eyes light up with joy. Then, of course, he shrugged and told me they’re good, but not that good. Another tradition fulfilled. As we were buying all of the groceries, the cashier smiled and mentioned something about a gathering. Little did she know, all of the food was just for the two of us. We’re off work all week and Philippe was worried we wouldn’t have enough food in the house. We’re now stocked and ready for both Santa and even the unfortunate occurrence of a nuclear disaster. But, as for me and my inner child, we’re perfectly thrilled for the coming days ahead!

We actually had quite a lot of errands to run today which made the day sail by much faster than I would have liked. As I once again count down the days until Christmas, I’m holding on to each and every moment as it all seems to disappear so quickly. That said, I have all of Philippe’s presents wrapped now and so I’m so also super excited to give them to him. In our house, the tree stays light and everything continues until the New Year, so it’s really Christmas month. And, I’m hoping for some fun toys to play with this year as that’s all that I put on my list. At my age, if I want something necessary, I’ll just go ahead and buy it. This is the time of year to request things I can’t quite justify buying for myself. But, as ever, Philippe is most excited about all of the things I didn’t request. He’s mentioned several times that he’s quite happy with his selections so I can’t wait to see what he came up with this year.

But as we were purchasing all of the things we need for our celebration, I remembered that the gifts really just become decorations. They’re not the main event, but make the event much more festive. Some of them are so inexpensive it’s almost silly. One year I got a three pack of white gel pens as one of my gifts. And, Philippe almost had to take them away from me so we could continue the evening as I immediately started sketching stuff. Yet, the real magic of Christmas Eve, for us, is just spending an entire evening slowly moving from one delightful little hors d’oeuvre to the next. All with just a warm glow of candlelight and love. Then, we do it once again on New Year’s Eve, heading to bed before midnight, as always, knowing the year will begin whether we’re there for it or not. Our traditions are nothing too extravagant, but they always bring me joy. And so, as another day goes by in this magical countdown of the season, I’m pausing to celebrate the beauty and simplicity of our life together, reflected in one shiny ornament.

