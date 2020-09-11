For our prompt of “Dress Up” today, my mind immediately went back to when I was a little kid and would try on my father’s clothes. This was equal parts wanting to be a big kid and wanting to be just like my dad. The shirt was a mess of fabric and it felt like being inside a big tent. Ties were sometimes tied, but more than often it was just a clip-on tie. And the shoes were like two impossibly big leather boats that made me wonder if my dad was actually some kind of giant. It was fun to play like I was him even if I couldn’t actually move one step once I was buried in the too big attire. Indeed, as I grew older, I would grow taller than he was and my feet eventually grew even larger than his. I became a bit thin and gangly as my body stretched out. This meant that when clothes were marked “one size fits all” it never seemed apply to me. And truly, I always thought this claim was a bit of a stretch in itself. We’re all so unique, that things never fit each person in exactly the same way.



Soon this claim on clothes was changed to “one size fits most,” which still didn’t apply to me. I wasn’t even part of the “most” crowd. I imagined they all attended the same parties and talked about how they were all mostly the same. Those parties sound perfectly dull, so I was never worried that I wasn’t a part of that club. These days, I still can never usually find a pair of jeans that fit me at the store. They’re all too short in the leg. I’ve often wondered what it would be like to be a bit shorter. While I’d certainly get access to more clothes, I certainly think I’d miss the view. My mother is much shorter and used to always look up at me and ask, “how’s the weather up there?” This was a rhetorical question, but it made me wonder if the change in altitude had any effect. After all, I did always seem to have my head in the clouds.

What I’ve learned over the years is that it’s fine to be different and not exactly like most people. Indeed, it’s actually a bit more fun. As a “creative type” I’ve always been used to thinking a bit differently as well. To me, it’s always felt like a gift. Though sure, sometimes I’d find myself at parties getting a completely blank expression from whomever I was chatting with at the moment. I’d break all of the rules of polite conversation and just say whatever came to mind. This, I suppose, is startling for the “most” crowd. There’s apparently a list of assorted banal things one is meant to discuss instead. But, I was never able to understand the point of that. Can you believe how sunny it was today? The sun isn’t something we actually share in common. It’s something that exists with or without us. I can’t learn anything important about a person with a conversation like that. So I just stopped going to such parties, and I’m sure I’m not missed. I’m equally certain that I’ll simply never be a very good fit whenever the goal is one size fits all.

