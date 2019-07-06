For Day 6 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Window View,” I simply looked out my window to spot something interesting. After scanning the grass outside for a moment, I spotted a couple of bunny rabbits in the middle of some sort of rabbit conversation. I’ve no idea what they were saying, or what rabbits tend to talk about in general, but their tableau was the inspiration for this quick little watercolor sketch. Though it’s visually pretty outside and sunny, the humid heat is truly unpleasant so I’ve spent much of the day indoors. I’m not a big fan of the summer heat and even less so now that it appears to be getting much hotter these days. But, these little rabbits didn’t seem to mind it one bit. That, or maybe they were actually saying something like, “Damn! It’s a scorcher today! I thought my cottontail was going to burn off!” Though, I’m quite sure they’re well adapted to the temperatures and I’m the one who’s just being a bit of a wimp. Our dog Phineas thinks I’m perfectly crazy as this is his absolute favorite time of the year. It’s sometimes impossible to get him off the terrace and back into the house. But, every creature is different, and that’s what makes the world so wonderful.

Today, after going out to eat Thai Food for lunch (yeah I don’t mind the heat when it comes in the form of food), Philippe and I went shopping. It’s rare that we’ll go to physical stores rather than shop online, but we ventured to the suburbs to see what we could find there. Our first stop was Bed, Bath and Beyond, and though Philippe is fluent in English, this name still troubles him. I have to repeat the name several times to remind him of the order and he ends up shaking his head every time. We were on a hunt for a waffle cone maker and this seemed like the sort of place we might find one. Regrettably, we discovered this was something they only sold online, because it’s apparently even a bit too obscure for even a store like that one. So, we ended up shopping online again anyway, but Philippe selected in-store delivery so we’ll be picking up our prize tomorrow at usual weekly Target run. Beyond that, our adventure outdoors today consisted of a trip Walmart, which is a must when visiting the suburbs, and a visit to an Aldi, because as Philippe said, “We’ve never seen this one!” Yeah, our life is not what one would call exciting.

Thanks to everyone who commented for a chance to get free samples in yesterday’s post, Philippe drew the names out of a World Watercolor Month pouch so if you didn’t win one this time, you know who to blame. Just a reminder, to be sure to look for my comment back to you on that post so you can send me your name and shipping info via the site’s contact form! I tried to get Phineas to select the names, but after sticking his nose into the pouch and rooting around for a bit finding only pieces of paper, he just sniffed with disgust and trotted off to the terrace. No doubt, he was hoping for a treat inside and was a bit miffed when there wasn’t one to be found. But, thankfully, if you didn’t get a sample, you’ve no need to be miffed at all, because there will be more chances coming up! Just be sure to follow these posts each day for the next chance to get something cool. And be sure to bookmark and keep checking the main World Watercolor Month giveaways page as many international giveaways will be popping up all month long! For my part, I’m thrilled for the weekend, and enjoying every little thing I see that pops up just outside my window.

