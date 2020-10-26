For our prompt of “Moon” today, I thought back to when I was a very small child and my mother read me nursery rhymes. The one that came to mind is a silly rhyme where all sorts of weird things happen. It’s appeared in many forms, but the one I remember goes something like this, “Hey diddle diddle, the cat and the fiddle, the cow jumped over the moon. The little dog laughed, to see such a sight, and the dish ran away with the spoon.” Of all the craziness in the tale, the cow jumping over the moon was the coolest bit for me as a kid. That seems like the most magical bit of all. Cows on my grandmother’s farm would sort of leap around when food was coming and when they were happy, but I never saw one jump very high. And thanks to this little rhyme, the phrase “over the moon” was soon adopted and is now used to describe that beautiful state of feeling completely full of joy.

Of course, in my mind, I pictured a real cow taking that leap, not like the cute drawings in the book. Everyone knows a cartoon cow can do anything at all. I always did this as a child. I would turn the cute illustrated characters into the real ones that I knew in my mind. It was just more fun to imagine actual animals doing all of those funny things. A could actually see a little cat playing a fiddle, and everyone’s seen a dog that looks like it’s laughing. I’m truly not sure why a little story about animals ends with a romantic interlude involving tableware. Perhaps finding a single syllable rhyme for moon proved a bit of a challenge. Though I would have preferred it if the mouse flew away in a balloon or something like that. Not that I have anything against a romance between a dish and cutlery, of course. Everyone deserves to find their own happiness.

I think this rhyme has always stuck with me, because my mom loved it and would repeat it by heart. I had to agree with her, as the pictures in my mind that this little rhyme painted were so ridiculously fun that it always made me happy. And while some stories are filled with meaning and even hidden meaning, this was a story made up of complete and utter nonsense. A story written simply for the sole purpose of making someone smile. Yet, I believe that’s a perfectly wonderful reason to tell a story. Sometimes, always searching for meaning in the world can get in the way of actually stopping to simply enjoy it. I always have to remind myself of this. I’m constantly on the hunt to learn new things or figure things out. Yet, when I was a kid, there was often a very different goal. This was a time filled with silly things and wild dreams that didn’t have to ever happen. It was enough to imagine them. And, just the thought of something nonsensical and humorous, even today, always takes me over the moon.

