My name is Pablo Rubén and I’m from Madrid, Spain. I think that I could not determine the beginning of my hobby, passion or obsession for drawing and painting. Watercolor would come after going through many other techniques. I imagine that having a certain ability and dexterity that I always had since I was a child for drawing made me never stop adorning school assignments with small illustrations and dedicating my free time to coloring any sheet of paper that fell into my hands with paints. By standing out notably in the discipline of drawing, I had the opportunity to participate in a contest at the local level in which all the Fuenlabrada schools competed back in 1991 when I was just 13 years old. I got the first prize, which would also be the first in a long list that would push me to continue competing and painting more and more every day.

I have been dedicating myself professionally to painting for more than 25 years and since 2007, I’ve specialized exclusively in the watercolor technique. I combine exhibitions, festivals and competitions (in which I have obtained around 500 national and international awards) with the teaching of fine arts.

My first contact with teaching was 20 years ago, thanks to my good friend and brush colleague Miguel Ángel Ferrándiz. He gave me the opportunity to start as a teacher at the Municipal School of Painting in Carranque, with a small group of children. Finally, there would be 14 years linked to that school where hundreds of students of all ages passed. At the same time, I founded the Municipal School of Painting of Ugena (right next to Carranque) where I also taught for 13 years. The decision to open my own academy in Griñón caused me to leave both schools to focus on my personal project. My two essential subjects are urbanscapes and landscapes with any sort of water, puddles, lakes, ponds, rivers, fountains, etc. And, when I have the chance, industrial scapes, hangars, ports, and airports, are another passion.

The difference between what is good and what is excellent is in the small details. Taking care of even the smallest of the elements that appear in our work will make it perfect and without weak points, especially if it is later evaluated by a jury. Lines of flight, proportions of characters or foreshortenings in vehicles are usually the points where you can most easily miss.

The motif of reference is the most important part of the creative process. Only we know why we decided to paint one subject or another. It is the most personal thing in each of our works. It is increasingly common to see artists who simply paint what works, what is fashionable or what is easier to reproduce, without knowing what was the real reason that led the original artist to raise it. It all starts with being honest with ourselves from the very conception of the idea.

Plein Air painting is my big passion, joining every weekend in competitions in Spain and France. I love the journey from the first moment I wake up, driving to a new place, searching for the subject, choosing the composition and then, waiting for a jury´s decision while enjoying time with my painting mates. I used to join in about 30 contests each year and every time I love it more and more. Plein air and nature are the best teachers, the best way to improve your art skill. Different weather conditions are perfect to practice all kinds of atmospheres with a rage of colors.

I use to work in big-sized supports (about 100 x 100 cm.) so I have a portable studio inside my car all of the time; easel, table, umbrella, lights,… and of course my essential paints and brushes. I currently teach watercolor courses all over the world (Los Angeles, Moscow, Seattle, Vancouver, Brazil, Mexico, Florence, France, …), at the ABC Museum in Madrid and in my studio in Griñón, which opened in 2010.

After all of these years being a professional artist, my choices about materials are very clear and I am really happy and honored to be a brand ambassador for the following brands: Daniel Smith for my watercolors. Escoda for my brushes. Baohong for my paper.

