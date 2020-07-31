We’ve reached the final day of World Watercolor Month and I hope everyone has had a fabulous time! It’s been a truly incredible month with thousands of beautiful watercolor paintings! A huge thanks to our Official Sponsors and Artist Ambassadors who have made this month even more exciting and amazing! For the final prompt of “Do Over,” I did a quick little sketch reprising the bunnies that have appeared a couple of times earlier in the month. I hadn’t sketched bunnies very many times before and so this month has provided some extra practice. In my imagination, if bunnies were to ever find an unattended plein air easel then this is exactly what would happen next. And for me personally, this has been a month to experiment and try more narrative illustrations that I was a bit shy to try previously. But, when you have the comfort of knowing that people across the world are painting along with you and cheering you on, it’s much easier to drum up the courage to try new things. And, way more fun! Thank you all for painting with me this month, and I hope you’ll keep right on DOing so as our August Doodlewash Art Challenge begins!



Though I didn’t have much time for my final entry for the month, it was super fun to make. I learned this month that practice doesn’t always make perfect, at least not right away, but it always makes things easier and easier. Things get just a little bit better in parts and I keep learning so much each time I make a little doodlewash. And though I’ve no idea yet if bunnies will be the winning character for the storybook idea that’s spinning around in my head, I’ve loved spending time with them. And I know that if I just keep right on practicing daily, then everything will start to sort itself out. I’ll be able to see things more clearly and sketch scenes like this one, which can only come from imagination. If anyone has actually seen something like this happening in real life, however, I’m totally jealous!

And, it’s also the end of another week, so I wish everyone a wonderful weekend ahead. If you follow along with my posts, then you know that Friday is pizza night and I’m typing faster than ever, so apologies for any typos that appear. I have to finish before the pizza arrives so Philippe and I can enjoy a lovely and restful evening. I love nights like these when you can just relax in the glow of it all. Oh yes, I’m glowing, as this has been an exceptional month indeed. Though I’m sorry to see it pass, I know that World Watercolor Month will be back again next year. In the meantime, I’ll take that courage you’ve helped me achieve forward and keep on trying new things. Bit by bit, our dreams can come true. Whatever you want to DO with your art, you can DO it! It just takes a bit of dedication and a joyous heart. And, there’s nothing better in the world than a hopeful and happy month spent painting together.

