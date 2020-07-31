We’ve reached the final day of World Watercolor Month and I hope everyone has had a fabulous time! It’s been a truly incredible month with thousands of beautiful watercolor paintings! A huge thanks to our Official Sponsors and Artist Ambassadors who have made this month even more exciting and amazing! For the final prompt of “Do Over,” I did a quick little sketch reprising the bunnies that have appeared a couple of times earlier in the month. I hadn’t sketched bunnies very many times before and so this month has provided some extra practice. In my imagination, if bunnies were to ever find an unattended plein air easel then this is exactly what would happen next. And for me personally, this has been a month to experiment and try more narrative illustrations that I was a bit shy to try previously. But, when you have the comfort of knowing that people across the world are painting along with you and cheering you on, it’s much easier to drum up the courage to try new things. And, way more fun! Thank you all for painting with me this month, and I hope you’ll keep right on DOing so as our August Doodlewash Art Challenge begins!
Though I didn’t have much time for my final entry for the month, it was super fun to make. I learned this month that practice doesn’t always make perfect, at least not right away, but it always makes things easier and easier. Things get just a little bit better in parts and I keep learning so much each time I make a little doodlewash. And though I’ve no idea yet if bunnies will be the winning character for the storybook idea that’s spinning around in my head, I’ve loved spending time with them. And I know that if I just keep right on practicing daily, then everything will start to sort itself out. I’ll be able to see things more clearly and sketch scenes like this one, which can only come from imagination. If anyone has actually seen something like this happening in real life, however, I’m totally jealous!
And, it’s also the end of another week, so I wish everyone a wonderful weekend ahead. If you follow along with my posts, then you know that Friday is pizza night and I’m typing faster than ever, so apologies for any typos that appear. I have to finish before the pizza arrives so Philippe and I can enjoy a lovely and restful evening. I love nights like these when you can just relax in the glow of it all. Oh yes, I’m glowing, as this has been an exceptional month indeed. Though I’m sorry to see it pass, I know that World Watercolor Month will be back again next year. In the meantime, I’ll take that courage you’ve helped me achieve forward and keep on trying new things. Bit by bit, our dreams can come true. Whatever you want to DO with your art, you can DO it! It just takes a bit of dedication and a joyous heart. And, there’s nothing better in the world than a hopeful and happy month spent painting together.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I sure had fun! Thanks so much!
Fantastic fun Charlie! Enjoy your pizza!
Lovely Charlie, simply lovely…
I hope you’re planning to do a illustrated children’s book, Charlie! It would be soooooooo fabulous!
It has been fabulous thank you so much Charlie you rock!!!! lol and those bunnies are sooooooooooo cute ahhhhhhhhhhh cuteness overload!!! 😍😍😍
Dear Charlie🌺
There are not enough words to let you know what World Watercolor month has meant to me. I did 31 paintings! I am not ready to show them but I loved the challenge. I loved seeing your daily paintings and those of others! Gorgeous!
Thank you!!🌺
Thank you Charlie for a great celebration of art. 🥰💙🙂
While I only finished 15 paintings, I was happy to take part in the challenge. I especially enjoyed Angela Fehr’s tutorials. Who knows, maybe some day I will find myself beyond the beginner stage.
Looking forward to that book, Charlie! Thanks for another wonderful World Watercolor Month and have a great weekend!!
Debo de dar gracias a Dios, por haber encontrado esta pagina, ya ti Charlie por darme la oportunidad de trabajar todos los días y exigirme a mi mismo en hacer una acuarela. Gracias por el desafió, espero seguir dibujando y pintando si Dios así me lo permitiera. Gracias por darme un granito mas de arena en el conocimiento de este arte tan lindo como es la acuarela. Además todos tus trabajos son fascinante como lo he dicho ante, me gusta los coloridos que le das a tus trabajos. Por todo esto, muchas gracias Charlie.
Hola, Eduardo! Que bonitas palabras. Muy lindo tu mensaje para Charlie. Muy bonitos sentimientos. Me ofreci traducirselo pero quizas el entienda bastante espanol. Gusto saludarte. Disculpa que sea metiche. 😊 respetuosamente, Marisela en San Antonio, Texas
Thanks to you too… I really enjoy the watercolor month… also enjoy the progress of daily doddlewash 🙂
Eduardo left you a really lovely message. Not to question your skills at Spanish, but if you need a translation, let me know. 😊 It has been a wonderful month, Charlie. You know how I feel and, yes, I will be around for August. Cute bunnies! Enjoy your pizza 🍕🍕🍕. We had Chinese food. Yumm. Enjoy your wonderfully successful Watercolor Month and your weekend!
Love it! Reminds me of my character. His name is Clause and he loves tea and loves to paint. But Bears don’t paint. They fish! It is a book I wrote a while ago for all of us dreams who are told they can’t Thanks. Months go by so quick and this is a good time is I wait for covid to get better.
His name is Claude, in honor fo the artist that proves we can!
More adorable bunnies! I just love these guys.
Well, I finished 31 pears and today’s had a partridge pulling it! Lol! Next year I’m doing trees. More variety! I put a few from this month up on my doodlewash page just to remind myself what I did. Tomorrow I am going to lay them all out on the floor and take a picture to keep as a memory.
I absolutely love this last Doodlewash for the July 2020 World Watercolor Month! The talented bunny artist looks exactly like the Cottontail Rabbits that visit my backyard every day. We enjoy watching them hop around my yard eating the patches of clover that I allow to grow just for them. I’m not sure if they are the native New England Cottontails that have made a comeback here due to years of conservation efforts. I do hope so, but even if they are the similar abundant Eastern Cottontails, they are cute. I want to tell you that my 6 & 1/2 year old Grandson, Benjamin, has been an active participant in the 2020 World Watercolor Month. He was, as he said, “a newbie” last year but continued to paint throughout the past year. This July, not only has Benjamin participated but also introduced his Auntie H. to the joys of watercolor. They do not always follow the prompts, but have painted something almost every Monday through Friday afternoons this month. Though Benjamin is hesitant to show them, his masterpieces are prominently displayed on my refrigerator. He says that “watercolors don’t always do what I want them too, but it’s so much fun to paint!” He chose the World Watercolor Month 2020 pouch with the palette from the souvenir shop. Benjamin loves it and it is being used as a home for his watercolor pens. Thank-you!!
Your art makes me happy! Love it!
Hello Charlie,
Thank you for WWM and thank you for being you! I have actually managed to paint something everyday – though everything looks like a school kid’s art. But those few minutes have been the highlight of each day and I’ve got 31 sketches – WOW!!!! I thought I felt brave enough to show you my work but got cold feet. Someday soon I will. The bunnies are as cute as ever and I so hope you start work on your book soon. I know it’s gonna be magical.
Thanks,
Mugdha
P. S. Am gonna try painting everyday through August too. Am gonna take it a month at a time.
This was my first year, shoot, I’ve only been doing “this” for a few months! I had a great time. And boy did I have some challenges with the prompts, but I think there were only 2 that I changed up. I do want to mention though that you said practice doesn’t always make perfect, hon, it never makes perfect. We always have room to grow, a better saying is “practice makes better.” I got that from a blogger somewhere, wish I could give them credit. But it is the truth, each attempt we hopefully learn something, even if it is a very little something. And then we go again. Have a great day!