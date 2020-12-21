For our prompt of “Partridge” today, the first thing that popped into my head was the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Then it really wouldn’t leave my head and now I’ve been humming it all day long. This is the first gift given in the song, and then things only get weirder from there. By the end, one ends up with 12 partridges and 12 pear trees along with a host of other perfectly unexpected gifts. While none of the gifts I have for Philippe this year are quite as crazy as the ones in the song, I still have lots of silly things to give. Sure, there’s a few practical and useful things in the mix, but it’s all blended with a lovely dose of fun! My inner child pretty much takes over this month and he likes to do a bit of shopping as well. And while I adore birds, I’m not sure getting one along with a fruit tree would be the best gift for me. I’ve never been able to keep a plant alive for more than a few days.
Now, of course, the countdown to Christmas is almost at the end. I can’t believe it’s coming up so quickly now. I’m sitting on the couch as I type this so I can be in the middle of the sparkling lights. I think this year’s tree is one of the prettiest that we’ve ever gotten. It’s full and lovely and almost touches the ceiling. There are, of course, no gifts under the tree yet, since Philippe insists those come at the last moment. I think I’m going to start wrapping a few and then just hide them again. Last minute wrapping is exhausting so if I can do a little at a time it will be a much more enjoyable experience. There’s still a gift for Philippe that hasn’t arrived yet and our special food delivery got delayed and won’t come until tomorrow. But, other than that, we should have everything we need ready to go.
Today is the day we bury the salmon, which sounds like an odd euphemism, but it’s really just preparing the gravlax that we’ll enjoy on Christmas Eve. I’m so excited for each of our little traditions. I think this year, I’m possibly more excited than ever. In a year filled with lots of chaos and doubt, it’s wonderful to know that some things never change. Though I am thrilled for the end of the week, I’m happy to start the week on vacation. So, I really don’t want the days to rush by too quickly so I can enjoy this very rare bit of time off. I hope all of you are enjoying a beautiful week as well. There’s so much to be thankful for as we close out this exceptional year, and I’m excited for the new one ahead. For now, I’m just going to be happily singing Christmas songs that pop into my mind, even that one where I inexplicably and incessantly get a partridge in a pear tree.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie that song has undercover Christian Catholic meaning. Someone had to hide the Christmas message and did it through the words of that song and I forget what each line represents of course. YOu could google it I suppose. I think he was a priest or missionary.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/twelve-days-christmas/#:~:text=The%20partridge%20in%20a%20pear%20tree%20is%20Jesus,Christ%E2%80%99s%20sadness%20over%20the%20fate%20of%20Jerusalem%3A%20%E2%80%9CJerusalem%21
the lyrics and their meaning
My understanding is that the lyrics of the 12 Days of Christmas all had some religious meaning, but truthfully, I think even back in the day they just cracked up at the thought of some bewildered maiden standing in the midst of all that useless clutter wondering if she can get a restraining order on this clueless suitor.
Fabulous Charlie and I agree it would be an odd gift. I’m catching up here as I wait for the beef stew to finish cooking. It was a day of chores. I did spend some time watching the chickadees, woodpeckers and various other little birds fighting over the seeds and suet feeder. The chickadees complained every time that I opened the garage door. The neighbor’s goats pleated with me to come visit. Our only art supply store is in its final days before the owner retires and closes. I had hoped to get a few things but not much luck. Enjoy your evening!
Contrary to what some think, the 12 Days of Christmas has no hidden religious meaning. It’s just a song. Which is, thanks to you, now an earworm in my head! 😂😂 Happy solstice! We’ve made it to the other side!
Btw, I think this is your prettiest painting ever!
Lovely painting, Charlie! The song has been on replay in my head since late yesterday…ouch! 😊🎄
This is beautiful! Of course I see your sense of humor too. He’s rather large for that pear tree. LoL! Enjoy your week off, day by day! I finally got the rest of my Christmas cards in the mail today, so I feel I can enjoy myself a bit. Tomorrow I will deliver the few gifts left for friends and family. (One good thing about COVID, it won’t take long. Drop and go! )
Charlie, what a beautiful painting! Just beautiful! 💜 I still love the goose! He’s silly. 😂😂😂 You made laugh talking about how weird the song is. It reminded me of one of my favorite episodes of the tv show “The Office.” A guy in the office likes the new receptionist. He gets her name for Secret Santa and decides to be romantic. He goes all out and gets real animals for the 12 Days of Christmas. The hilarious part is that he puts them in her car! One of the animals attacks her so she has a big scar across her eye. She ends up begging whoever is her Secret Santa to please stop! haha haha haha haha 😂😂😂 That episode cracks me up!
Yeah, it is a crazy song, but it wouldn’t be Christmas without it for some reason! haha haha 😂 I have been chilling out and just resting, but it is still exciting that we will celebrate the Lord’s birth even if it is here at home. Watching and hearing about the distribution of the vaccine has brought me to tears a couple of times. What a wonderful time to see hope arrive! A truly happy and Merry Christmas! 🎄🎅⛄🎄🎅⛄🎄 Enjoy every second, Charlie, without reservation or apology.