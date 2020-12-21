For our prompt of “Partridge” today, the first thing that popped into my head was the song “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” Then it really wouldn’t leave my head and now I’ve been humming it all day long. This is the first gift given in the song, and then things only get weirder from there. By the end, one ends up with 12 partridges and 12 pear trees along with a host of other perfectly unexpected gifts. While none of the gifts I have for Philippe this year are quite as crazy as the ones in the song, I still have lots of silly things to give. Sure, there’s a few practical and useful things in the mix, but it’s all blended with a lovely dose of fun! My inner child pretty much takes over this month and he likes to do a bit of shopping as well. And while I adore birds, I’m not sure getting one along with a fruit tree would be the best gift for me. I’ve never been able to keep a plant alive for more than a few days.



Now, of course, the countdown to Christmas is almost at the end. I can’t believe it’s coming up so quickly now. I’m sitting on the couch as I type this so I can be in the middle of the sparkling lights. I think this year’s tree is one of the prettiest that we’ve ever gotten. It’s full and lovely and almost touches the ceiling. There are, of course, no gifts under the tree yet, since Philippe insists those come at the last moment. I think I’m going to start wrapping a few and then just hide them again. Last minute wrapping is exhausting so if I can do a little at a time it will be a much more enjoyable experience. There’s still a gift for Philippe that hasn’t arrived yet and our special food delivery got delayed and won’t come until tomorrow. But, other than that, we should have everything we need ready to go.

Today is the day we bury the salmon, which sounds like an odd euphemism, but it’s really just preparing the gravlax that we’ll enjoy on Christmas Eve. I’m so excited for each of our little traditions. I think this year, I’m possibly more excited than ever. In a year filled with lots of chaos and doubt, it’s wonderful to know that some things never change. Though I am thrilled for the end of the week, I’m happy to start the week on vacation. So, I really don’t want the days to rush by too quickly so I can enjoy this very rare bit of time off. I hope all of you are enjoying a beautiful week as well. There’s so much to be thankful for as we close out this exceptional year, and I’m excited for the new one ahead. For now, I’m just going to be happily singing Christmas songs that pop into my mind, even that one where I inexplicably and incessantly get a partridge in a pear tree.

