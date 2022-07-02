Passion For Coloring

For our second World Watercolor Month optional prompt of “Passion,” I ended up with my little owl character painting in a sketchbook. Watercolor was, of course, the first thing that came to mind since it’s that very passion that started Doodlewash and created the month we are all celebrating now! My own approach is more illustration than painting, as my inner child likes to make a little coloring book sketch and then color it with watercolor. It’s fast and fun and I’ve discovered that I enjoy watercolor way more than crayons, even though I have to give up quite a bit of control. I don’t really start coloring with a plan in mind. I like to see what colors speak to me as I go and let the process guide me as I go along. It’s a very therapeutic feeling and I tend to get a little lost in the moment. No matter what’s happening in the world around me, a bit of time coloring with watercolor puts me in my own peaceful and comfortable place. That’s precisely why I love it so much!



This morning started out rainy and so beyond making a run to the grocery store, Philippe and I stayed home most of the day. Our dog Elliott was taking it all pretty well, but then suddenly got very antsy after lunch. Thankfully, the rain stopped and we were able to go for a couple of walks outside. Elliott is now curled up in a little ball and sleeping and I’m typing like crazy so I can get this post done before dinner. I thought I would get everything completed this afternoon, but lost track of time. I think the gray day sort of put me in a lulled state and I wasn’t really watching the clock. That’s actually a wonderful feeling really. Though I’m sure I neglected to do many things I was supposed to get done, it felt great to relax and do very little. I’ve still not figured out how to curl up in a ball like Elliott, but it looks so comfortable when he does it that it always crosses my mind.

If I did try that pose, though, I would likely get stuck and not be able to untangle myself. As I get older I find that I’m becoming much less graceful. But, I didn’t trip or stumble once today, so that’s a rather wonderful outcome. I’m hoping that maybe I can talk Philippe into watching a movie later with some popcorn. Nothing out at the cinema as I’m just wanting to hide at home. I’m excited for the month ahead as it’s fun to do daily prompts again. I always think I know what I’m going to do for each prompt and then I end up sketching something else entirely. It makes it really fun to show up and find out what’s going to happen next! And though I’m much older now, it’s always a joy to be splashing around watercolor paint. Little Charlie is always excited to make something new and I’m pleased that even as an adult, I still have a passion for coloring!

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

