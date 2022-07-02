Passion For Coloring

, 5
Owl Wearing Glasses Painting With Watercolor Illustration

For our second World Watercolor Month optional prompt of “Passion,” I ended up with my little owl character painting in a sketchbook. Watercolor was, of course, the first thing that came to mind since it’s that very passion that started Doodlewash and created the month we are all celebrating now! My own approach is more illustration than painting, as my inner child likes to make a little coloring book sketch and then color it with watercolor. It’s fast and fun and I’ve discovered that I enjoy watercolor way more than crayons, even though I have to give up quite a bit of control. I don’t really start coloring with a plan in mind. I like to see what colors speak to me as I go and let the process guide me as I go along. It’s a very therapeutic feeling and I tend to get a little lost in the moment. No matter what’s happening in the world around me, a bit of time coloring with watercolor puts me in my own peaceful and comfortable place. That’s precisely why I love it so much!

This morning started out rainy and so beyond making a run to the grocery store, Philippe and I stayed home most of the day. Our dog Elliott was taking it all pretty well, but then suddenly got very antsy after lunch. Thankfully, the rain stopped and we were able to go for a couple of walks outside. Elliott is now curled up in a little ball and sleeping and I’m typing like crazy so I can get this post done before dinner. I thought I would get everything completed this afternoon, but lost track of time. I think the gray day sort of put me in a lulled state and I wasn’t really watching the clock. That’s actually a wonderful feeling really. Though I’m sure I neglected to do many things I was supposed to get done, it felt great to relax and do very little. I’ve still not figured out how to curl up in a ball like Elliott, but it looks so comfortable when he does it that it always crosses my mind.

If I did try that pose, though, I would likely get stuck and not be able to untangle myself. As I get older I find that I’m becoming much less graceful. But, I didn’t trip or stumble once today, so that’s a rather wonderful outcome. I’m hoping that maybe I can talk Philippe into watching a movie later with some popcorn. Nothing out at the cinema as I’m just wanting to hide at home. I’m excited for the month ahead as it’s fun to do daily prompts again. I always think I know what I’m going to do for each prompt and then I end up sketching something else entirely. It makes it really fun to show up and find out what’s going to happen next! And though I’m much older now, it’s always a joy to be splashing around watercolor paint. Little Charlie is always excited to make something new and I’m pleased that even as an adult, I still have a passion for coloring!

Click Here to Check Out My NEW Creative Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Quinacridone Red, Hansa Yellow Medium, Benzimida Orange, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here to purchase just a print! Or, click here for to purchase a framed print!
 Owl Wearing Glasses Painting With Watercolor Illustration Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world!

See author's posts

Recommended4 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
5 Comments
  1. Zoie McIntyre 11 hours ago

    That is wonderful Charlie. Oh I wish I could think up things straight out of my head like that. Well, it has happened exactly 3 times in the last six months, so I guess that is an improvement 😉 lol. Can’t wait to see what further adventures are in store tomorrow.

    Reply
  2. Sandra Strait 11 hours ago

    Hopefully the gray day meant your weather was a bit cooler and not just muggier. I think Elliott’s going to make you stay healthier by making you get more exercise! Just one of the good things about dogs!

    Reply
  3. Mary Roff 11 hours ago

    Wonderful owl artist, Charlie!!! I used to love walking in the rain…but down here most rain is accompanied by thunder and lightning so it’s best to just stay inside…and paint!!!

    Reply
  4. Gary Middleton 3 hours ago

    Great little owl, Charlie. I love to cycle and walk in the rain.

    Reply
  5. Marisela Delgado 3 hours ago

    Such a cute painting and those sky blue glasses seem so familiar!?! haha I love to stay home and craft on my cards or watch the rain in the window.Or watch a movie.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Create Like A Kid Again Book Cover Promo
Draw Upon A Time 2 Books Mouse Dog Promo
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 65,530 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: