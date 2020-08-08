For our prompt of “Pelican” today, I did a sketch of one enjoying a day at the beach. They are fascinating birds with a rather unique physique. Yet, they have a certain charm to them as well. Indeed, fitting the entire head and body into a sketchbook is a rather unique challenge in itself. And, I like sketching waves as just the act of doing so reminds me of my own moments on the beach. There’s just something about the sound of crashing waves that’s so relaxing. Today, I did nothing but relax, which is best way to spend a Saturday really. I wanted to carve out a bit more time to play and paint, but just felt a bit lazy so I went with that feeling instead. There’s an art to truly relaxing. And indeed, sometimes it’s good to just pause a bit and listen to waves before jumping back into the water.



Philippe and I had our usual weekend lunch of Mexican food carryout. There were actually people dining in the restaurant now, but each time they got up to move around, everyone was back to wearing a mask. The whole scene just seemed a touch bleak and bizarre. For Philippe and I, anyway, it just sort of kills the whole idea of a relaxing lunch, so we just take our food and enjoy it safely back at home. Dodging other people all of the time is totally exhausting, and we rather love being home anyway. That said, if there was a beach nearby where we could just sit alone together and enjoy the sound and the smell of the air, then we’d definitely be doing that. Unfortunately, we’ve nothing that alluring close to us, but it’s fun to dream and imagine in watercolor at least.

Tonight, we’re going to watch a movie of some sort. I’ve been compiling a list of movies that Philippe shockingly hasn’t seen and we might watch one of those. It’s always a real test to see if he can stay engaged the entire time. Indeed, some of the movies I thought were perfect classics turn out to be a bit of bore in spots for me as well. Some things simply don’t get better with age. Yet, if I watch a movie I enjoyed when I was just a little kid, those still make me smile. Even the bad ones. It always brings back to mind all of the things I enjoyed then and whatever my interests were that year that the movie came out. Yet, relaxation in the thing I’m most into currently. I’m realizing more and more lately that I need to take some sort of vacation even if it’s rather virtual. I’ve thought about taking a few days off work to try larger paintings. But, we’ll just have to see what really happens. For now, I’m quite content just relaxing to the sound of my own heart beating and hearing a faint and distant crash of waves, like a pelican pausing.

