Welcome to a brand new month and our December Doodlewash art challenge! This month’s prompts where provided by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff and first one up is “Peppermint”! I didn’t have much time so I opted for a quick and loose little sketch of a mouse admiring a couple of candy canes in a jar. In truth, I tend to do the same as well since I adore the festive look of candy canes, but I’m not particularly a fan of eating them. It’s just a lot of work and a bit messy. I actually prefer starlight mints, if I’m to indulge in peppermint candy at all, but even that’s pretty rare. I was talking to my mother the other day and we were reminiscing about how much we loved peppermint ice cream. She still gets some each year, but I haven’t had it in several years now. It made me want to go out and grab some. What I love about ice cream in the peppermint form is that it somehow tastes even colder that way which is a rather cool effect!
My mother gets her ice cream from Braum’s, a restaurant and grocery concept that we don’t have where we live. Yet, they only sell the peppermint flavor at this time of year. Mom was wondering why something like that would be seasonal as it would be even better in the summer to have ice cream that tastes colder than it should. I had to agree. I might have sketched ice cream, but but it’s been so long that I’ve sketched candy canes that I couldn’t resist! This is the only month that I sketch them, so that would make these about the sixth or so time I’ve ever doodled such a thing. And it was just as fun as ever. I adore this time of year so much, and I honestly can’t contain my excitement. In truth, my time gets a little crunched as I try to wrestle with all of the end of the year projects at my job and balance that with the countdown to Christmas that Philippe and I enjoy each even. On this particularly night the worlds sort of collided and I’m finishing this post in fits and bursts.
So, we actually just enjoyed our first little glimpse of our countdown calendars. We each have one. I have Lego Harry Potter and Philippe has Lego City. And then there’s a third one of Magic tricks that Philippe got for me. The real trick is that it’s from France, so reading the instructions is a bit slow for me. Tonight, I couldn’t bear it as I’m well too behind on everything, so I told him to simply perform the trick. He did, and I have to say that it was amazing! I have always enjoyed watching magic shows, so perhaps this is precisely how this particular countdown calendar was meant to work. I’m typing incredibly quickly now, so apologies in advance for any typographical errors. Philippe and I are about to watch some sort of Christmas movie. The way this process works is rather mathematical. If I don’t finish this post in time then that movie will turn into a holiday special, or just a 22 minute children’s show. You see, we just can’t wait to get back to bed and our peppermint dreams.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow, Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Phthalo Blue, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I just resisted buying a pack of peppermint sticks. They looked so pretty but I knew they’d be around until next year or until I got so tired of moving them out of the way and just tossed them.
Sandra, I almost bought a pack of the’ today! Yet they never seem to find their way open! When I used to host a hot chocolate night during the season I used them for people who loved peppermint hot chocolate and they could be used as stirrers…but to just have for my husband and I – like you it would be moved from this counter to the next and back again. But they are so very very pretty.
So sweet.
I apologise.
This mouse looks almost real with his little hads. Candy canes in a jar……beautiful. I liked it when my son was little because he liked candy canes in his hot cocoa. Then I had an excuse to have a pretty container of them. Otherwise, like the rest of us they would still be there until June! Hahaha!
Wonderful Charlie! Enjoy the season!
Amazing. I am still trying to learn how to paint glass
Hola, Charlie! 💜 Oh, such a cute painting! Awww, Charlie, my Gordo ‘s dessert treat was a starlight mint. He loved them! Every trip to Wal-Mart meant buying him his treats. Just before Christmas, we had to stock up because they would sell out for the holidays. I really miss my little boy, Charlie.
Ice cream is good any time of the year. Yummy. It is a shame that they have seasonal foods especially when you crave them out of season. haha haha Of course, I wish Christmas was year round. 🎄⛄ Well, Christmas in a Texas 101*F summer would be weird, but still. haha haha
Oh my goodness, it is wonderful to find someone who loves peppermint icecream. My husband thinks I’m crazy because I am always cold and you and your mother are so correct it’s even colder than cold :)! We keep starlight mints in the house every fall and winter as it’s wonderful for upset tummies and crushed very fine added to very hot chocolate adds for a bit of unexpected whimsy.
I saw if we were interested in a copy of your doodle to send you a message so it sent me here but I could not get a link. I’m am still learning so bear with me. I just couldn’t not pass up this little one looking at these so intently. I have loved the entire idea of candy canes but they always broke when trying to get them out of their wrappings at the bend and then you are left with little pieces stuck to things. But seeing them (not real) hanging on the tree or even old fashioned candy transports me to another time thinking of when my grandparents were little.
How I have so enjoyed catching up on your entries. Tonight I truly felt jumped into the season reading it allowed to my husband. He said that is the best send off to sleep – peppermint dreams – and I agree! Then he also said it helps to go to sleep if I stop talking. I might have to admit I struggle with that hahaha!
Sleep well everyone!
Nice doodle, Charlie. We’re going to watch It’s a Wonderful Life, this weekend. A nice start to the festive viewing.
Gorgeous candy canes makes me ALMOST want to eat one but like you I feel they really aren’t worth the effort of picking sugar off your teeth! Love the image