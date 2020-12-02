Welcome to a brand new month and our December Doodlewash art challenge! This month’s prompts where provided by Doodlewash community member Mary Roff and first one up is “Peppermint”! I didn’t have much time so I opted for a quick and loose little sketch of a mouse admiring a couple of candy canes in a jar. In truth, I tend to do the same as well since I adore the festive look of candy canes, but I’m not particularly a fan of eating them. It’s just a lot of work and a bit messy. I actually prefer starlight mints, if I’m to indulge in peppermint candy at all, but even that’s pretty rare. I was talking to my mother the other day and we were reminiscing about how much we loved peppermint ice cream. She still gets some each year, but I haven’t had it in several years now. It made me want to go out and grab some. What I love about ice cream in the peppermint form is that it somehow tastes even colder that way which is a rather cool effect!



My mother gets her ice cream from Braum’s, a restaurant and grocery concept that we don’t have where we live. Yet, they only sell the peppermint flavor at this time of year. Mom was wondering why something like that would be seasonal as it would be even better in the summer to have ice cream that tastes colder than it should. I had to agree. I might have sketched ice cream, but but it’s been so long that I’ve sketched candy canes that I couldn’t resist! This is the only month that I sketch them, so that would make these about the sixth or so time I’ve ever doodled such a thing. And it was just as fun as ever. I adore this time of year so much, and I honestly can’t contain my excitement. In truth, my time gets a little crunched as I try to wrestle with all of the end of the year projects at my job and balance that with the countdown to Christmas that Philippe and I enjoy each even. On this particularly night the worlds sort of collided and I’m finishing this post in fits and bursts.

So, we actually just enjoyed our first little glimpse of our countdown calendars. We each have one. I have Lego Harry Potter and Philippe has Lego City. And then there’s a third one of Magic tricks that Philippe got for me. The real trick is that it’s from France, so reading the instructions is a bit slow for me. Tonight, I couldn’t bear it as I’m well too behind on everything, so I told him to simply perform the trick. He did, and I have to say that it was amazing! I have always enjoyed watching magic shows, so perhaps this is precisely how this particular countdown calendar was meant to work. I’m typing incredibly quickly now, so apologies in advance for any typographical errors. Philippe and I are about to watch some sort of Christmas movie. The way this process works is rather mathematical. If I don’t finish this post in time then that movie will turn into a holiday special, or just a 22 minute children’s show. You see, we just can’t wait to get back to bed and our peppermint dreams.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

