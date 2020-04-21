Piece Of Time

, 9
Mickey Mouse Watch Watercolor Illustration

For our prompt of “Keepsake” today, I looked around my house to see what various treasures I could find. It’s funny how some things become a keepsake, while others just stay things in my life. Lovely things I might not be ready to part with yet, but not things I will keep forever. Sitting on one particular shelf, there was a Mickey Mouse watch that Philippe bought for me. I have it on display rather than wearing it both because it was so special to me and also because it’s rather old. In fact, it’s the same age as I am, which makes it nearly 50 years old. He bought me the exact Mickey Mouse watch that came out the year I was born. Though, I was far too young then to wear a watch way back then, of course. Yet, I’ve been a Mickey fan my whole life and had a watch when I was a kid, but I’m not sure what happened to it over the years. So, I love that I share a birthday with this watch, and well, that after all of these years, we’re both still ticking.

Sometimes the word keepsake makes one think of precious family heirlooms, but I don’t really have anything quite like that. The only thing that came to mind once was a brass turtle hotel bell that my mother has sitting on a table when you walk into her house. I remembered this vividly from childhood, so it always makes me smile and feels like something very precious indeed. And though time spent with something can certainly increase it’s value, I have lots of lovely keepsakes that I’ve received over the last few years. For me, anything special I receive from a family member or good friend becomes an instant keepsake in my life. Scanning my shelves today to find something to sketch was a fun trip down memory lane. Sure, there were things I had to stop and question as to why they had survived so long and others that looked suspiciously like clutter. But every so often I was met with something that caused many happy memories to come flooding back to me.

The one trait that all of my keepsakes share is that they aren’t particularly valuable in a monetary sense. But when I look at them through the lens of emotional currency, each one becomes priceless. As today’s world looms around me with so much uncertainty in the air, I realized that these are the things that ground me. No matter what happens in my life, these little treasures will always remind me of what’s truly important. They remind me of times far simpler, times without worry, and times when all I felt in a single moment was simply a rush of love. I thought about wearing my Mickey Mouse watch today, just to have it close to me. But I left it on the shelf instead in the company of my other special memories. And though the watch will continue to age with me, it will still be here after I’m gone. They say that life is short, so I know that I’ll keep right on celebrating my memories each and every day, while doing all that I can to make the most of my own piece of time.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink  in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Mickey Mouse Watch Watercolor Illustration Sketchbook Detail

 

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended5 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
9 Comments
  1. JA Wilson 4 hours ago

    What a cute piece! Brings out the kid in us all.

    Reply
  2. Mary Roff 4 hours ago

    Love your Mickey watch!! Somewhere around here is my Cinderella watch…from the 50’s maybe? Every keepsake does seem to have a sweet memory attached.

    Reply
  3. Sharon Nolfi 3 hours ago

    Amazing job on the clock face! Yay to all things Mickey!

    Reply
  4. smzang 3 hours ago

    Your painting looks like the real thing. I was ready to put my ear to the screen to listen for the ticking. All I heard was my bones creaking. That was a really spectacular gift…Awesome!!

    Reply
  5. Sandra Strait 2 hours ago

    I had a watch like that once upon a time. Unfortunately, I have a black thumb when it comes to watches. I’ve never had one that worked for more than a month, even the expensive ones. I was also known to cause mainframe computers to crash just by walking next to them (way back when). For years, I was forbidden to go near one at work.

    Reply
  6. Karen Fortier 2 hours ago

    Fantastic details Charlie and what a treasure!

    Reply
  7. Fatima Chamkha 2 hours ago

    A worthwhile piece and great idea for the prompt.It’s a very valuable Mickey Mouse watch and is beautiful executed!

    Reply
  8. Zertab Quaderi 1 hour ago

    Fantastic sketch!

    Reply
  9. From Workshop of Pine Peddler - connect with nature 1 hour ago

    I know this doesn’t have anything do with the subject here. But I was wondering if you could show us how to paint a soap bubble?

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Food Promo Square
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 52,505 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

April 2020 Drawing Painting Challenge Wonderful Things
Tue 21

APRIL 2020 ART CHALLENGE: Wonderful Things!

April 1 - April 30
Hahnemühle_April_2020_Giveaway
Tue 21

GIVEAWAY: Hahnemühle Toned Watercolour Sketchbooks!

April 16 - April 26
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1 - July 31

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: