For our prompt of “Keepsake” today, I looked around my house to see what various treasures I could find. It’s funny how some things become a keepsake, while others just stay things in my life. Lovely things I might not be ready to part with yet, but not things I will keep forever. Sitting on one particular shelf, there was a Mickey Mouse watch that Philippe bought for me. I have it on display rather than wearing it both because it was so special to me and also because it’s rather old. In fact, it’s the same age as I am, which makes it nearly 50 years old. He bought me the exact Mickey Mouse watch that came out the year I was born. Though, I was far too young then to wear a watch way back then, of course. Yet, I’ve been a Mickey fan my whole life and had a watch when I was a kid, but I’m not sure what happened to it over the years. So, I love that I share a birthday with this watch, and well, that after all of these years, we’re both still ticking.



Sometimes the word keepsake makes one think of precious family heirlooms, but I don’t really have anything quite like that. The only thing that came to mind once was a brass turtle hotel bell that my mother has sitting on a table when you walk into her house. I remembered this vividly from childhood, so it always makes me smile and feels like something very precious indeed. And though time spent with something can certainly increase it’s value, I have lots of lovely keepsakes that I’ve received over the last few years. For me, anything special I receive from a family member or good friend becomes an instant keepsake in my life. Scanning my shelves today to find something to sketch was a fun trip down memory lane. Sure, there were things I had to stop and question as to why they had survived so long and others that looked suspiciously like clutter. But every so often I was met with something that caused many happy memories to come flooding back to me.

The one trait that all of my keepsakes share is that they aren’t particularly valuable in a monetary sense. But when I look at them through the lens of emotional currency, each one becomes priceless. As today’s world looms around me with so much uncertainty in the air, I realized that these are the things that ground me. No matter what happens in my life, these little treasures will always remind me of what’s truly important. They remind me of times far simpler, times without worry, and times when all I felt in a single moment was simply a rush of love. I thought about wearing my Mickey Mouse watch today, just to have it close to me. But I left it on the shelf instead in the company of my other special memories. And though the watch will continue to age with me, it will still be here after I’m gone. They say that life is short, so I know that I’ll keep right on celebrating my memories each and every day, while doing all that I can to make the most of my own piece of time.

